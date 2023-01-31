Caterpillar reported net income of $1.454 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, or $2.79 per share, on adjusted earnings per share of $3.86. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $4.02 in the most recent balance sheet, so the result came in lower than expected. In the same period last year, net income had been US$ 2.12 billion, with earnings per share of US$ 4.91, or US$ 2.69 after adjustments.

Sales and revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $16.6 billion, up 20% year-on-year. This result surpassed the analysts’ forecast of US$ 15.82 billion.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires