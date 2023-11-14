“The tool we present to you is a swork tool that encourages you to get together and improve”. Roberto Zoia, president of Cncc, the National Council of Shopping Centers which together with Aigrim (Association of Large Multilocalized Catering Companies) launched the initiative for the creation of the first Observatory in Italy with the technical support of Deloitte, is convinced of this.

THE Observatory data were presented during the Aigrim Day 2023 conferenceTuesday 14 November in Confcommercio Milan.

The event, now in its second edition, was organized by Aigrim, the association created within Fipe-Confcommercio which for a decade now has united companies that carry out food and drink administration activities in urban centres, shopping centres, motorway service areas, airports and stations.

From the data presented during the conference it emerges that “the catering sector in shopping centers is doing very well, but let’s not sit still – underlines Zoia – By analyzing the work we have done in recent months we will find some great ideas. The more data we put together – whose privacy is guaranteed – the more we will have a trend that will help us face future challenges and better develop our business” concluded the president of CNCC.