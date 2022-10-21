From $ 4 million under the spending ceiling to $ 1.8 million in excess. This is the difference – of 5.8 million dollars – between what Red Bull presented to the FIA ​​regarding the costs incurred in 2021 and the relief defined by the Federation that just one hour after Max Verstappen’s title victory in Japan communicated to Christian Horner that Red Bull had breached the spending ceiling, a phone call that – according to the newspaper racingnews365.com – came directly from the former Mercedes member Shaila Ann-Raowho now occupies a prominent position in the Federation as motorsport general secretary.

The reasons why Red Bull has moved on from a statement “Definitely below the spending ceiling” as Christian Horner had pointed out, a minor overrun, but in any case not marginal, is attributable to four areas. Costs related to catering, expenses for team members who were unable to work because they were sick or expenses attributable to gardening leave were counted as spare parts used by Red Bull. Plus, too a different classification in terms of taxation and taxation with the British authorities it contributed to such a wide gap between what the ‘accountants’ of the Milton Keynes team had estimated and what was actually accounted for by the FIA’s Cost Cap Administration.

The Federation presented an offer to Red Bull to settle the issue, an opportunity for the team led by Christian Horner to close the story linked to the failure to comply with the budget cap through an admission of guilt. The alternative is to challenge the FIA ​​again and a panel of judges with 5 members of other teams present. If the appeal were lost, however, Red Bull would risk incurring harsher penalties than those currently proposed by the Federation in a confidential manner.