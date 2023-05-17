The hospitality industry had little to complain about in the first three months of this year. Restaurants and hotels did good business. Despite the high prices for beer, wine and food, and despite the low consumer confidence.

Catering expert Katinka Jongkind of ING can explain this: “Partly due to the extensive support package from the government for households and higher wages, people can continue to spend in the catering industry.” And they have done that quite well, according to the latest transaction data from ING. Consumers spent an average of 7 percent more per catering visit in the first quarter than in the same period a year earlier.

Regulars

Catering entrepreneur Rob Baltus of restaurant Nadorst in Blokker also has no shortage of customers. "We have increased our prices this year, but we do not notice that people are staying away. I must say that we have many regular guests and they like to come to us. And they give it to us too." He adds: ,,That is of course only possible if you offer good service and quality. It makes quite a difference whether you pay 3.80 euros for a beer at a cozy and beautiful location or whether you have to get the beer yourself and get it in a plastic cup at a festival."

That sounds good; but whether that will remain the case remains to be seen, according to ING. In March and April, the number of debit card transactions remained about the same as in the same period a year earlier. Jongkind suspects that high prices are starting to affect the hospitality industry. Prices in the hospitality industry have already risen by an average of 10 percent in the first three months compared to the first quarter of 2022. For this year as a whole, ING expects an increase of 4 percent.

Rob Baltus (57) owner of Nadorst. © Marlies Wessels



‘Worrying’

The high inflation is also a clear concern for entrepreneurs. Figures from Statistics Netherlands show that six out of ten entrepreneurs call the price increases of food, drinks, energy and personnel costs 'worrying'. "Of course they cannot avoid raising their prices, but not all entrepreneurs succeed in doing so," says Jongkind. "Only one in three catering entrepreneurs can fully or largely pass on the higher costs to the customer."

According to ING, this is considerably less than in other sectors. “Restaurants and cafes in particular cannot always fully pass on the higher costs to the customer, which is ultimately at the expense of the profit margin,” says Jongkind. According to her, those profit margins have been under pressure in the hospitality industry for some time.

Financially tough

Despite the fact that guests are finding their way back to the hospitality industry, many entrepreneurs are still struggling financially, says Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN). “In addition to the consequences of the corona crisis, this has to do with rising purchasing costs and the prices of energy and personnel. In many cases, entrepreneurs cannot fully pass on these costs to their guests. As a result, they have less left at the bottom of the line,” says Sjoerd van Barneveld of KHN.

This is in addition to the repayment of the tax debt of 1.5 billion euros. Despite the fact that companies have several years to pay off the tax debt, that repayment will certainly lead to financial problems for some of the catering companies, resulting in business closure or bankruptcy," predicts catering expert Jongkind.

Bankruptcies

So far, the number of bankruptcies has remained low since the corona crisis. For example, only 134 catering establishments went bankrupt in 2022, while in 2019 – the last ‘normal’ year for the catering industry – there were almost twice as many with 254. The first quarter of 2023 seems to herald a turnaround with 66 bankruptcies – almost three times as many as in the first quarter a year earlier. On the other hand, the number of business closures was almost a third lower than in the same period a year earlier.

Catering entrepreneur Baltus is clearly not worried about the future of his own company. He does hear that some entrepreneurs are having a hard time. He expects that, as soon as the sun starts to shine, many catering entrepreneurs will fly the flag. ,,Fortunately we had a sunny Mother’s Day and King’s Day, but most days it was wet and cloudy. Entrepreneurs with terraces and beach tents certainly yearn for the sun.”