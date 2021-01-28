In Russia, fines are introduced for catering establishments for serving hookah. The corresponding amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses (CAO) come into force on Thursday, January 28, reports TASS…

In the fall of 2020, amendments to the anti-tobacco law came into force, equating e-cigarettes, vapes and hookahs to tobacco products. Like regular cigarettes, they cannot be smoked in public places. From January 28, 2021, these amendments introduce administrative liability. Now, smoking nicotine-containing products in catering establishments will result in fines of up to 40 thousand rubles for individual entrepreneurs and up to 90 thousand rubles for companies. In addition, they will be fined for the absence of a sign prohibiting smoking.

Earlier it was reported that on January 28, amendments to the anti-tobacco law adopted in July 2020, which prohibit the sale of sticks for devices for heating tobacco and e-liquids on the Internet, will come into force in Russia. In addition, now Russians will not be able to buy hookahs and nicotine-containing products on the Internet.

Since January 1, Russia has banned smoking in healthcare and education facilities, transport, trade, in warehouses and bases, in grain receiving points, grain fields, hayfields, places of production, processing and storage of flammable and combustible liquids and gases, as well as on facilities for the production of various types of explosives, explosive and fire hazardous and fire hazardous areas.