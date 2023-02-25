He became the face of the hospitality industry in corona times: Robèr Willemsen. After seven years, the 50-year-old entrepreneur is stepping down from the chairmanship of Koninklijke Horeca Nederland and will focus on his own catering businesses and his family. “I will pick up something left or right.”
Natasja the Great
Latest update:
10:24
