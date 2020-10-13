Along the roads, the characteristic roofs of the Courtepaille restaurant chain have been part of the landscape since 1961. But today, restaurants are less and less profitable. Between 2013 and 2018, their turnover fell by 15%. To gain competitiveness and raise the bar, the unions admit: it was necessary to cut corners on raw materials. “We have lowered the weights of certain products to try to improve profitability”, explains Yan Dubaele, CFTC Courtepaille delegate.

But other brands have resisted better. In a Del Arte franchised restaurant, it was necessary to rethink the way of selling pizzas. Laurent Strina, franchise manager, thus evokes the “digital development” and “a range of take-away sales” review. Thanks to this diversification in its offer, the brand plans to open a dozen restaurants next year and to hire 400 additional employees despite the crisis.

