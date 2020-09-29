The Prime Minister Jeans Castex welcomes this Tuesday, September 29 at Matignon representatives of restaurants, cafes and hotels. Alexander Peyrout is live on site for France 3. The journalist assures that “Bruno Le Maire once again announced the accompanying measures that had been announced last week“. The journalist details as the Minister announced “extension of the solidarity fund for the sector to 10,000 euros, exemption from charges until the end of the year as well as the extension of the partial unemployment scheme“.



Alexander Peyrout however specifies that there is “no new announcements“. Professionals in the sector remain attentive. “IThey expected more support measures and above all more flexibility in the health measures imposed on them“, concludes the journalist from France 3 live from Matignon. They will meet again with the government on October 12 for an interministerial meeting.