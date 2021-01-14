I.More and more often I am asked to make my desperation over the passing of the rock stars of my youth public in the form of various obituaries. The comforting saying “Too old to rock ‘n’ roll, too young to die” has had its day, there are now more good rock bands in heaven than on earth.

Now my age group has always bragged that we were musically more flexible than future generations. This is also true! When I was twenty, I played hard rock by Led Zeppelin as a DJ in the early evening, and Roland W. at midnight with the slogan “Mo-hoo-hon-ja”. I saw the Beatles in black and white for the first time on television and found it neither surprising nor devastating that afterwards the lanky Silvio Francesco danced through the picture on his long legs. After all, he was the brother of Caterina Valente.

Whereby we would be on the topic. Caterina Valente is turning ninety and I was asked if I would take this opportunity to congratulate her. I do it with enthusiasm, I am grateful for every star of my youth who is still alive. When “the Valente” turned fifty, I was thirty, and neither of us had known what to do with each other. In 1966 the “Caterina Valente Show” was broadcast on ZDF with a big roll of drums. That evening I probably withdrew discreetly to my room to listen to the new Beatles album “Revolver”, the first LP that I had in my life bought.

At sixteen I didn’t care that Caterina Valente had already sung a duet with Dean Martin, and that my mother thought she was a great artist didn’t help either. But somehow one was socialized with the hit at the time of my puberty. Without noticing it and being somehow ashamed of it today.

If someone throws me the line of text “Get into the dream boat of love”, then I continue with the text: “I’m going to Hawaii – there on the island of beauty, happiness is waiting for the two of us”. Yes, there were times when “Hawaii” inevitably rhymed with “the two of us”. Those were the great times of Caterina Valente. She was considered an all-rounder, could sing and dance and was a German Italian or an Italian German. That much migrant background was just about able to endure at that time. And when Caterina Valente was my guest at “Wetten, dass ..?” In 1993, my mother congratulated me defiantly: “Finally a German star, it doesn’t always have to be foreigners!” But Caterina is actually an Italian who was married to a German in her first marriage. She was one of the stars I grew up with. Freddy Quinn, Vico Torriani and Peter Alexander were cut from the same cloth.

She is the only world star that Germany has given the music stages. Today Caterina Valente is celebrating her eightieth birthday. Your last concert here was fifteen years ago, but the memory is young.

The colorful world of the sixties was clear: In the bar there was a bottle of Asbach Uralt, on the kitchen table was Maggi, on television, if you had such a device, Peter Frankenfeld wore a black and white checked jacket (color television was still in progress) , and Caterina Valente was singing on the radio.

She did this in different languages, all of which she mastered perfectly, and I am glad that I grew up with this standard of quality. That was the standard I set myself when I suddenly found myself in show business without having fought for it. And when I saw Caterina Valente “for real” for the first time at some award ceremony, I knew that I had made it. But when I tell my sons that, they ask: “Caterina who?” That is the path we all go, not just in show business. I am happy that I know her and hope that she still remembers me. “Bonjour Kathrin” – and Happy Birthday to your ninetieth.