The dermatologist and melanoma expert Caterina Catricalà has died. “She was a pioneer in the primary and secondary prevention of cutaneous melanoma and in the diagnosis of non-melanoma ‘skin cancer’, collaborating with the most authoritative national and international institutions”. So in a note the Irccs hospital physiotherapy institutes of Rome, which remembers it. “For all of us – she reads – she represented a model of value: an empathic doctor, generous and passionate about her work”. The Adnkronos group clings to the pain of the family for the disappearance of Dr. Catricalà.

Graduated very young, she specialized in dermatology and then in oncology and carried out her entire career at the San Gallicano Dermatological Institute where she held the position of director of the complex structure of oncological dermatology and director of the clinical-experimental department of the same name until to 2014. “She has formed a real school that has led the structure she directs to become an important reference center for the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer – underline the Ifo – We look at her life as a testimony of great commitment and pragmatism, spirit of initiative, ability to listen, support and rigour”.