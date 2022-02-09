Learn to say no. We should all follow this advice. As a well-known Italian presenter reminded us: Caterina Balivo at Festa Italianawhen has discovered that she is no longer the host, he said the biggest no of his life. Today, 12 years after that day, she talks about what she felt, how she felt and also what happened.

Caterina Balivo was a bit away from the scene to recover and regroup, before returning to TV with I start from no. Prophetic name, as stated in the program description:

No. A word made up of only two letters, which very often changes our life, indeed it distorts it. Because of a “no” the doors are closed to a thousand opportunities, to all our dreams.

Caterina Balivo will be leading the program that starts from the famous no, which often make you lose hope, but which in a short time turn into great opportunitiesto be seized on the fly.

The presenter will be busy interviewing important people, champion sportsmen, CEOs of large companies, coaches who have made the history, to tell the ugliest pages of their lives, which followed a no. And also Caterina Balivo tells of the greatest no received from her.

Credit: Mediaset – Very true

Caterina Balivo at Festa Italiana, the no that changed her life

The No more No than the others? I think when in 2010 they suddenly told me that I would no longer be hosting the Italian Festa broadcast. I cracked. For months I couldn’t get over it.

A no that has it temporarily blockedbut which then opened the doors to happiness, at work and in private life: