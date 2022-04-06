On the occasion of the final of Il Cantante Mascherato, Caterina Balivo changed her look, now the singer has the extensions

Without a shadow of a doubt Caterina Balivo she is one of the most loved and respected conductors in the entertainment world. Recently, the famous presenter decided to change look. If previously she had short hair, now she sports a long hair characterized by extensions and highlights. Let’s find out all together details.

Caterina Balivo never ceases to amaze all her parents fan. Recently the famous presenter ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip it was her new look.

On the occasion of the final episode of The Masked Singer, the presenter has decided to show herself to all viewers with a completely revolutionized look. Leading his change of style was Roberto Carminati, known haistylist. These were his words:

I wanted Caterina Balivo to have a more aggressive look for the last episode of the program of which she is a judge and for the next television engagements.

In cooperation with Roberto the presence of his colleague was essential, Lino Sorrentinohair extension specialist:

Together we studied the new image of Catherine.

Caterina Balivo with the extensions

Roberto Carminati himself showed the new look of the Balivo through a photo published on his Instagram profile. Thus, the judge de The Masked Singer she took the stage of the well-known program conducted by Milly Carlucci showing off a very long one dark hair characterized by extention e shots of light that illuminate it.

The images by Caterina Balivo went around the web in just a few hours. Fans of her loved her change of look. The hairstylist’s Instagram post got the like boom. Numerous were the comments from all his followers who have filled the presenter with compliments.