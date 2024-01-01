Caterina Balivo, salary at Bruno Vespa levels. Here's how much he collects per episode

Catherine Bailiffafter a period at La7, is now back on Rai. The presenter from Campania is a staple of the public television and one of the leading figures on the television scene. Balivo returned to the afternoon helm of the first network with the first edition of “The right time“, his program continues to collect a notable success. Despite her popularity, what brings her into the spotlight right now is not her successful television career, but her heritage and its salary considerable.

Caterina Balivo, in fact, – reports casertanews – ranks among the highest paid presenters of the world of entertainment, with figures that make your head spin. It is estimated that, in the last television season, you received a salary that it is close to 250,000 euros per year. A remarkable figure that places it in an exceptional category, together with names like Fabio Fazio and Bruno Wasp. In particular, for the program “come to me“, Rai would have allocated approximately 3 million eurossuggesting a monthly fee for the Bailiff of between 15,000 and 30,000 euros.

