Technology, digital dashboard, flashes of autonomous driving and electrification. These are the ingredients of current and future mobility. A very clear direction, the one taken from the car world which makes this little gem here next to us almost an anachronistic car. Actually Caterham Seven 485 CSR, protagonist of our test drive, looks like a car out of time: as you see it, without electronics, aggressive, with a retro aesthetic, perhaps impractical for those used to having lots of space on board but ready to excite as soon as you enter the passenger compartment and give voice to the 240 HP Ford engine. Have we intrigued you? If we didn’t do it, we’re sure she took care of it with her special livery developed by Romeo Ferraris. So we’ll tell you about it closely.

Caterham Seven, a project faithful to the past

For over 60 years the Caterham Seven design has remained unchanged and faithful to the original vision. And so few frills, starting with the doors which are removable vinyl half doors. The dashboard has no touch display but an old-school minimal steering wheel, with a series of physical buttons from which you can control more or less anything: from the arrows (which with their buzzer remind you to deactivate them because otherwise they would remain on) to the horn up to at the Sports mode, the one in which the engine is fully appreciated. Under the long bonnet, designed to accommodate different solutions, there is in our case a 2.0 Ford Duratec power unit capable of delivering 240 HP and 206 Nm with the redline starting at 8,500 rpm. The gearbox is a five-speed manual, derived from the Mazda MX-5, with strictly rear-wheel drive. The performances speak of a shot from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 225 km/h.

Low weight

To impress is the weight, of about 580 kg in running order. All the mechanics are old school, from the four-piston braking system at the front and two at the rear, up to the presence of the Formula 1 Pushrod front suspension (at the rear instead there is the iconic DeDion bridge) up to a rigid steering . It’s not like driving a city car, yet the Caterham 485 CSR is agile and snappy, even in traffic, after having become familiar with the driving dynamics that are a bit far from what we are used to on a daily basis.

Sports suspension worthy of a supercar

However, the trim remains very soft, with good absorption of road irregularities. Despite being a car that could easily have its say on the track, even on the road the Seven is tremendously direct and exciting, to be savored in all its facets: from the manual gearbox to the precision in entering and exiting corners, to the point of entering into symbiosis and don’t want to go down anymore. A curiosity linked to the name then: 485 refers to the weight/power ratio which on this version of the Caterham Seven is 485 HP per ton, an impressive figure on a par with much more famous supercars.

Price and versions of Caterham Seven

Caterham Seven 485 CSR is the manifesto of a purely analogue world on wheels. It was born in a distant time, from the genius of Colin Chapman who sought the essence of the sports car. Did he find her? What is certain is that this project born in 1957 and which has reached the present day is able to excite and entertain those who love to get behind the wheel. What if the 485 CSR it is perhaps even too much, with a track supercar nature rather than a Sunday habit, you can also choose more moderate versions, such as the 170 or the 310 which still has a Ford engine but with 145 HP. On the other hand, those who dream big and don’t care about the heat or fatigue but are only looking for passion, the CSR 485 can be the perfect car. A dream that however always has a price, which in this case is 73,000 euros.