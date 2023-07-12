Caterham presented the new Project Va concept car that could soon turn into a standard all-electric coupe, we are talking about the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026 at the latest. The prototype was designed by the new chief designer of the British brand, Anthony Jannarellyand has a design unlike any Caterham that has preceded it, featuring elements that combine modern styling with a rather classic sophistication.

Engine and battery

First, let’s look at performance. The Caterham Project V is equipped with a 55 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is equipped with a 268 HP electric motor mounted on the rear axle: according to Caterham, the accumulator can recharge from 20 to 80% in just 15 minutes via a 150 kW DC fast charger. Performance in hand, however, the shot from 0 to 100 km/h can be consumed in less than 4.5 seconds, while the maximum speed that can be reached is 230 km/h. Final comment on autonomy, which in the WLTP cycle touches 400 km.

Interiors

We also know about this concept car that it was designed with a 2+1 seating arrangement, but that a 2+2 arrangement will also be available as an option. The cabin boasts space for a large central touchscreen dedicated to the infotainment system, and flanked by a fully digital instrument cluster. Three driving modes available to the driver: Normal, Sport and Sprint.

Suspension and weight

The front and rear suspensions also deserve a mention double wishbone with fully adjustable geometry, electric power steering, 19″ front and 20″ rear Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires and high-performance braking on all four wheels. Thanks to the full use of carbon fiber and aluminum, the overall weight of the new Project V stops at 1,190 kg. We’ll see if even the standard electric coupe that will be born on the basis of this concept car will reflect all its specifications: the wait is still a few years.