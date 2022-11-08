Caterham is alive. The Seven 485 and 485 CSR will be released next year, but as a starter they will come with this new Caterham Seven 340. This new 340 replaces the 275 and immediately adds extra power. And the good news is: this car is also coming to the Netherlands and Belgium. In addition to Europe, the brand also sends the car to Japan.

Caterham will forgo the 1.6-litre engine and switch to Ford’s 2.0-litre naturally aspirated Duratec engine. A popular choice in kitcar circles for several years now. Caterham gets 173 hp and 175 Nm from this four-cylinder. The top speed of the Caterham Seven 340 is 209 km/h. The 485 and 485 CSR that will be released next year will get 237 hp and 206 Nm from the same engine.

The 340 is therefore 37 hp stronger than the outgoing 275 and it can still be called a lightweight with a weight of more than 500 kilos. The weight of 340 depends on which version you choose and what extras you put on the car.

The Caterham Seven 340S and 340R

You can choose from two packages: the S package and the R package. The 340S is tuned for the road, gets 14-inch alloy wheels and has a full-fledged windshield. The 340R is more track-oriented. It sits on 15-inch alloy wheels, has a limited-slip differential, racing seats and two hoods designed to keep the air — and associated insects — out of your face rather than the windshield.

You can check out a mountain of additions such as a roll cage, various stickers and a sprinkling of carbon fiber parts. Without those adjustments, the Caterham Seven 340S will cost you at least 45,700 euros without Dutch taxes. For the R you will lose 1,500 euros more. It is not yet known what the 485 will cost next year. The question is: do you have patience for a few more months or do you buy this 340 now?