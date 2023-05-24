The Caterham EV Seven has all the ingredients to be a winner.

See, electric cars are a necessary evil. The concept has a few pros and cons. In many ways you will improve as a driver. An EV is quieter, you have more torque (which is immediately available) and it is more comfortable on board.

The major disadvantages of an EV come to light with the fun driver’s cars. In many cases, the acceleration is the big USP. Simply because that is the only thing they excel at. This is due to the high weight of the battery: as a result, a car with a traditional engine will always be more fun to drive. Less weight = more fun. So for a while it is separate from boom-boom sounds.

Electric car first

But if there’s one manufacturer that should be able to tackle this problem, it’s Caterham well. That brand is more Lotus than Lotus itself and is still really obsessed with a minimum number of kilograms. This is their first electric car, the Caterham EV Seven. For the time being it is a concept, but a brand like Caterham also needs to renew itself to stay relevant.

What they have done is actually very simple, straightforward and predictable. That Ford engine hey, well, they hoisted it out. Subsequently, Caterham – in collaboration with Swindon Powertrain – installed an electric motor and battery pack.

The electric motor is good for 240 hp and 250 Nm. This makes it possible to sprint from standstill to exactly 96 km/h in about four seconds. That’s 60 mph, that’s why. There is no mention of the top speed. But to be very honest, that is not relevant at any Caterham.

Weight Caterham EV Seven

Then the weight. That is extremely relevant at a Caterham. The British do not state the exact weight, but they do say that the EV Seven weighs about 70 kilograms more than a Caterham 485 and that the weight does not exceed 700 kilograms.

The battery pack is 51 kW and has a net capacity of 40 kW. That is quite a big difference, usually the two are closer to each other. of course we can explain why that is. Caterham has developed the EV Seven as a trackday car. The idea is that you scrub it on the track for 10-15 minutes and then quickly recharge it (up to 152 kW) so that you can get back on track within ten minutes. To spare the battery a bit, the buffer between gross and net capacity is a bit larger than normal.

There will be a Caterham EV!

To stop in time and feed the battery, you can use regenerative braking, but there are also brakes with four-piston calipers. Special features of the 420 Cup are the differential lock and the adjustable Bilstein dampers.

There are currently no production plans. The idea is that this will be a kind of driving rest case to discover how you like an electric Caterham. The EV Seven makes its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Caterham will show an electric concept later this year. Hopefully this one is closer to a production model. It is time for nice driving EVs.

Read more? These are 12 reasons why Donkervoort is brilliant!

This article Caterham EV Seven promises to be a fun EV first! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Caterham #promises #fun