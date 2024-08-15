“Come out, you are surrounded”, said the mayor of Taormina to those who had spent the night on the beach

Chain De Luca he doesn’t keep you waiting. In the night of Ferragostothe mayor of Taormina went to the city’s beaches before dawn to invite bathers to take down the tents and leave the coast.

The mayor reached Mazzeo around 5:30 and addressed those who spent the night on the beach with a megaphone: “I am the mayor of Taormina, start taking down the tents, clear the beach. Come out, you are surrounded”. “Those who spent the night on the beach must clear them to allow us to clean them and those who are sleeping must wake up”, said De Luca.





“We seize everything that is unattended, away with abandoned things” is the order given by the mayor. As he writes TaorminaNews24there were also some moments of heated debate between From Luca and some bathers who contested the controls: “But why do we have to leave the beach?”.

“This is a public beach and that’s how it works, try to be serious and stop playing instead of leaving rubbish around,” he replied. From Luca.