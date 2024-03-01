Cateno De Luca ad Affaritaliani.it: “My recipe? Federate the anti-system movements”

“We want to federate all those who can carry forward our strategy of attacking centralism.” A real project antisystem that of Cateno De Luca, leader of “South Calls North” Political Movement, That in an exclusive interview with the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino, special correspondent in Taormina for the two-day national assembly, illustrated the party's next steps. The event opened yesterday with a first session dedicated to members (over 15 thousand in Italy) who filled the hall of the Palacongressi, and with the requests of the regional commissioners; today, however, culminated with the proclamation of the national coordination of the Movement. The leader's charisma and relationship are always the framework.

De Luca, today in this theater important things happened for Italian politics. What changes for voters?

We have decided not to make downward compromises, to which politics has accustomed the electorate. We did not eat the apple of sin offered to us, which consisted of making agreements with national parties that did not think like us to elect one of our MEPs in this Sicily-Sardinia constituency. We have decided to move forward with other civic subjects, above all, but also minor politicians who think like us on what is now an observation: less Europe and more Italy, and therefore safeguarding Italian sovereignty.

The news therefore is that “South Calls North” is competing in the European elections

Yes, with our project called “freedom”.

Have you become federators?

Absolutely yes. The objective is to bring together political forces within this project on a common denominator, “freedom”.

And we made the choice to be generous, I dare say. Despite being the only political force that has the requirements that allow you to present yourself without collecting signatures, we are not forcing others to run exclusively with our logo. The idea is: “We host you, we give you the opportunity to have visibility, also acquiring those requirements that you can use when leaving the project”.

Is “South Calls North” a sort of taxi?

I start from the assumption that oligarchy is not good. The more political subjects there are who can compare ideas, the more democracy gains. Instead, electoral systems are now set up in such a way that there is no competition.

Who are you addressing? Who are your desired partners?

Italexit, for example, is a political force with which one can communicate. Like other civic forces with which we are in contact in many regions which will probably organize themselves and form a single entity.

Santoro, De Magistris? They alone do not have the requirements…

I have no preclusions towards anyone. I am available not only to welcome them as candidates, but also to put their name, their logo, inside the symbol. As if to confirm that this is not a “South calls North” project.

What is different from a power agreement?

If it were a power agreement I would have chosen the “minimum effort, maximum result” strategy. And it would have been to put one or two candidates in the constituency of the islands, and elect me my MEP. Because all the polls confirm that in Sicily there is at least one seat that cannot be allocated in the forecasts.

We are the first political force, not only in Sicily. Today we have also arrived in Sardinia through a federation agreement with the project that took 3% with Todde, which is “Orizzonte comune” by Franco Cuccureddu, which is part of this federation strategy.

How's it going in the North?

It's fine in the North, probably one of the first things that will happen in the next few days is that the prophecy of “the South calling the North, and the North responding” will come true.

Are you also targeting some disgruntled Northern League members?

It was no coincidence that I went to Ponte sul Mincio last July. Even my competition at the Monza college helped me study and create certain relationships. In the coming days we will see if these reports have had their effect.

Is it about to shake up the League?

I met Bossi last September 22nd, and he recognized some merit in me (with bitterness). “It's a shame that we are from different generations and we didn't cross paths when I didn't want to extend the League to the South, but to look for movements that in their autonomy would carry forward with us the strategy of attacking centralism.

Attack on centralism and what else? What is the political programmatic platform?

Enough with weapons financing. We are all tired of a war that has also had the ability to ban those who are the executioners from the victims and vice versa. A Europe that no longer undermines individual and economic freedoms, and which must not attack the sovereignty of individual states. And recognize territorial identities, and not the centralism of states. These are essential points, and the other nuances cannot currently affect them.

There are some good numbers in the Piepoli survey that was presented

There are two elements: the popularity of Cateno De Luca, which has grown by 11 points in ten months (from 49 to 60). And trust from 35% to 36% towards me.

And then our potential pool of 5-7%, which has remained stable, despite the fact that we are a system where smaller forces like ours do not have “right of citizenship” in what the public service and large communication systems are. We managed to maintain the potential for consensus.

Don't you miss ending up in newspapers and being on TV?

I grew up without TV and newspapers, indeed there were moments of conflict, because I cannot tolerate an essential service like information being bowed to the powerful in power. I'm used to it. But it is sad to see that Italy has transformed from democracy to democracy.