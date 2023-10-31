In bookstores “Not everything happened!”, the book with which Cateno De Luca aims to form a group of true civic and autonomist

From today, Tuesday 31 October, the new book byHon. Cateno De Luca “Not everything happened!”, published by the PIEMME publishing house (304 pp., 19.90 euros).



The book tells personal, professional and political anecdotes of the leader of South calls North. Unpublished episodes that characterized the story of a man strongly linked to family and traditional values.

The meeting with Matteo Renzi, the invitation to Arcore made by Silvio Berlusconi. Hence the unprecedented strategy that led him to win 500 thousand votes in the last regional elections in Sicily. Furthermore, in his book Cateno De Luca traces the path for what will be the next objectives and dreams yet to be realized.

“Important months await us – says the mayor of Taormina and leader of the South calls North – the first objective is the presidency of the Sicilian Region and I am convinced that this legislature will soon come to an end. But we will also arrive with strength and consistency in the national Parliament. Thanks to the support of the citizens, we will be able to elect the first parliamentary group of true civic and autonomists”. De Luca just yesterday, on the occasion of the regional assembly in Enna, sent a clear message to the political forces alternative to the centre-right majority present in the Sicilian parliament: “We need to form a common front to be able to give the Sicilians a new government that is based on competence and legality”. In the book “Not everything happened!” the writer Catena Fiorello edited the preface, while the journalist and music critic Red Ronnie the afterword.

