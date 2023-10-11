Cateno De Luca, leader of Sud Lavora Nord and candidate in the by-elections of 22 and 23 October in the senatorial college of Monza and Brianza, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itreplies to the cancellation of the public debate by the centre-right candidate Adriano Galliani





“They advised him to abandon the confrontation, but this is certainly a great own goal. Berlusconi would never have escaped, consider that Galliani had even advised me to learn the Brianza dialect and I had already started studying it.” Cateno De Luca, leader of Sud Lavora Nord and candidate in the by-elections of 22 and 23 October in the senatorial college of Monza and Brianza, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itthus responds to the cancellation of the public debate by the centre-right candidate Adriano Galliani. “But the conference on October 13th at the Arengario in Monza is confirmed and I’m sure they will make Galliani change his mind. Someone will explain to him that running away is an own goal.”







As he said, Berlusconi would never have escaped…

“Absolutely not. I have always recognized his great ability to challenge anyone and this denotes a certain political stature that Galliani does not have in the slightest. He is a good entrepreneur or CEO of football teams, if he continues to do that. Even because when he was in Parliament he was notable for his absences and for never having spoken in five years”.

Is it true that he has the court of anti-Salvini Northern League supporters in Brianza and beyond?

“These are members of the Northern League who claim that Cateno De Luca is more of a Northern League member than the Northern League members. Many approach me in Brianza because Umberto Bossi’s project was not to annex the South but to also give rise to autonomous political initiatives in the South that could be connected with the federalist project of the Northern League. I know that Bossi, when he learned of my movement, exclaimed: ‘Finally there is a South that is organizing itself in a serious and consistent way'”.

South Call North grows in the north, an event organized by Laura Castelli in Veneto. What plans do you have?

“I was surprised too, I didn’t believe that in Conegliano we could bring together 200 entrepreneurs and administrators. An event that Laura Castelli handled admirably. But we will do the same thing in Piedmont. After October 23rd there will be conferences in every region. There are requests to join from many civic lists and regional civic councilors. We will be the true national civic list.”

She dumped Renzi and immediately after Renzi was dumped by Moratti. What’s happening at the center?

“Beppe Fioroni will also be leaving soon from Italia Viva. Last Thursday at the Hotel Bernini there was a meeting in which I too should have attended, then shortly before the press release came out that Dafne Musolino was passing by with Italia Viva and in that On this occasion, Fioroni reprimanded Renzi by expressing his disappointment at the political buying and selling to our detriment, a cowardly act towards us. Moratti has only returned to her natural habitat.”

So he will never go with Renzi…

“I had already challenged Renzi to make a common list South Calls North – Italia Viva for the European elections, but we are the ones who have the requirements not to collect signatures. I told him ‘let’s see who gets the most votes’, but even in this case he was afraid. He is forced to stay in the Third Pole. They act like the thieves of Pisa, who argue during the day and go to steal together at night.”

Could the war in Israel and the serious economic consequences lead to the fall of the Meloni government and a technical government like Monti and Draghi?

“No, because the war becomes an alibi for continuing government activity which disregards all the commitments made during the electoral campaign. The government will blame the war and the economic situation for not being able to keep the unattainable promises it had made. Let’s just think to the naval blockade on migrants”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

