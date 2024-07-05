Yucatan.- He Hurricane Berylnow intensified to Category 3, is approaching the Yucatan Peninsula with winds of 185 km/h and gusts of up to 255 km/haccording to the latest report of the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

At 9:00 p.m., he was 281 km southeast of Chemax, Yucatan, moving west at a speed of 26 km/h.

He Governor of the state, Mauricio Vila Dosalha Urged to the population to take extreme precautions and has detailed a series of measures for guarantee the security of the citizens in view of the imminent arrival of this powerful system.

Vila Dosal has issued a Call to the population so that stay in safe places and has made it known that 1,170 temporary shelters have been set up in the whole state.

In addition, it has recommended maintaining by hand a radio, flashlights, spare batteries and a first aid kitas well as non-perishable food supplies and water for at least four days.

The population should also stay informed through official channels to follow updates on the hurricane’s path and instructions from authorities.

Beryl, the first Atlantic hurricane of the year, has already hit Jamaica with devastating winds and dangerous storm surges, leaving nine dead in the Caribbean.

Although it initially reached Category 5, the highest on the Saffir-Simpson scale, it has been downgraded to Category 3. However, it still represents a significant threat.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), “Beryl” is expected to make landfall in Yucatan between Thursday night and early Friday morning, potentially as a Category 2 or 3 hurricane.

The system is then forecast to weaken to a tropical storm and could hit Mexico again, this time on the border between Tamaulipas and Veracruz, on Sunday or Monday.

Beryl’s early and severe activity confirms forecasts of an exceptionally active Atlantic hurricane season, influenced by the La Niña weather phenomenon, which favors the formation of cyclones in this region.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and update preparedness and response measures for this dangerous meteorological phenomenon.