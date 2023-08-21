Tropical storm Hilary, which was previously a hurricane, made landfall on the Baja California peninsula in Mexico during the early hours of this Sunday. As it moves northwest, it is expected to continue on its track over the state of Baja California and then pass through California, United States. Although Hilary has been downgraded to a tropical storm, it still has sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour according to the National Weather Service (SMN).

The natural phenomenon Hilary has triggered alerts and precautions since Wednesday, August 16, and the level of alerts has fluctuated, from hurricane to tropical storm, which is what is being felt at this moment.

Today, Sunday, August 20, at 105 km/h (65 mph) it made landfall on the Mexican peninsula of Baja California, according to the National Hurricane Center, and heavy rain from the storm is already affecting the United States, moving north-northwest across the Baja California peninsula. It is finally expected to cross the United States this Sunday afternoon.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the storm’s impact. The National Hurricane Center is particularly concerned about flooding from torrential rains, because areas that normally receive little rain are at risk of “life-threatening” flooding.

Heavy rain has begun to affect parts of California, Nevada and Arizona, and is expected to intensify as it progresses this Sunday. Mountains and deserts, especially in southern California, could face the worst conditions. That’s why the National Hurricane Center has urged residents to take precautions and stay home whenever possible.

Hilary has weakened to a Tropical Strom and is expected to make it into SoCal this afternoon. Expect periods of heavy rain; areas of flooding especially in the mtns and deserts; and strong winds especially in San Diego Co, east Inland Empire, mtns, and deserts. Be safe!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/TNXEfzFgV4 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 20, 2023



President Joe Biden, who had already received a briefing on the latest preparedness plans before the hurricane hit the United States – according to the White House – stated:

I urge everyone, everyone, in the path of this storm, to take precautions and listen to the guidance of state and local officials.

People walk on the beach in the Pacific Beach area as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches San Diego, California, the United States, August 20, 2023. © Reuters – Sandy Huffaker

Floods in Mexico left havoc

The National Hurricane Center has signaled that Hilary will go down in the history books as the first tropical storm to affect Southern California in 84 years.

In this case, the unique topography of the West Coast, as compared to the East Coast, plays a significant role in the threat of flooding and mudslides. The high elevations of southern California can influence rainfall intensity and weather conditions.

For its part, Hilary’s impact on the Baja California peninsula wreaked havoc, including a tragic incident in the municipality of Mulegé. A man died trying to cross a stream, which had overflowed due to storm-induced rains, local authorities said, urging residents to take precautions and stay home whenever possible.

However, the rescue efforts in Mugelé, which has been the most affected place, have been successful – according to Edith Aguilar Villavicencio, mayor of the municipality – because they have managed to save the lives of four people in a nearby area.

Farther south, in the resort town of Los Cabos, dozens of people have sought refuge in temporary shelters as they brave strong winds and rain. In San José del Cabo, a family had to be rescued after the resort, where they were staying, was damaged by adverse weather elements.

A view of a leaning fence, as Hurricane Hilary batters Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico August 19, 2023. © Reuters

In response to the emergency, the Mexican Navy mobilized almost 3,000 soldiers to carry out rescue and assistance operations. In addition, in the capital of Baja California Sur, La Paz, the police were seen patrolling the beaches to prevent bathers from venturing into the dangerous surf.

Caution tapes block the passage at El Médano beach, as Hurricane Hilary lashes Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico August 19, 2023. © Reuters

In Tijuana, all beaches were closed and fire department authorities urged residents to evacuate quickly in the face of the emergency. In addition, the storm led to the creation of half a dozen shelters at sports complexes and government offices throughout the city, preparing for potential emergencies and evacuations.

The hurricane is the latest weather disaster to wreak havoc in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

However, last week the island of Maui endured the deadliest wildfire in the United States in 105 years. Hawaii is still recovering despite the death toll of more than 100 people and the devastation of the historic city of Lahaina. In parallel, further north in Canada, firefighters continue to fight fires in what has been considered the worst fire season on record in the nation.

With Reuters, AP and local media