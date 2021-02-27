Maryam Bukhathamin (Ras al-Khaimah)

Coinciding with the activities of “Emirates Innovates 2021”, a student team at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah participated in an innovative research project to treat breast cancer patients with the “catechol” technique, which is a medical technology and scientific project through which cancer cells are destroyed and stopped in the patient’s body.

The members of the team, namely: Sumaya Rahma, Bushra Barazi and Shimi Matthew, explained that their project has undergone laboratory experiments based on the possibility of performing a laboratory analysis using the “catechol” compound to stop the development of breast cancer cells, indicating that they were able to develop scientific research related to the use of the natural compound. Catechol, which promotes DNA damage and programmed cell death, not to mention stopping the growth of the “Ang G” cell in cancer cells.

The students added that they have continued to conduct experiments in it for more than two years, which are aimed at treating and assisting breast cancer patients and stopping its spread, and for the benefit of scientists researching in this field and medical facilities and clinics, explaining that the new technology enables doctors in hospitals and clinics to develop methods for treating cancer. Breast reduction and spread among women.