Renowned Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar will direct a film inspired by the book Handbook for cleaners, best seller composed of 43 female stories by American writer Lucia (Brown) Berlin and that the two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett will star.

Since when did Almodóvar have this project planned?

The La Mancha director had the intention of taking an adaptation of the book to the cinema for a long time, even before shooting his latest feature film Parallel Mothers with Penelope Cruz and his short film in English Human voice with Tilda Swinton, based on the text by Jean Cocteau of the same name and which inspired Almodóvar to write the script for his film Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

However, the project was complicated when its production company The desire He lost the rights to shoot it, but Blanchett, voiced to star in the story from the first rumors published, has acquired those rights through his signature Dirty films. With this turn, the project has picked up speed again. So much so that Variety magazine confirmed that the Spanish filmmaker is already working on the script, which he writes in Spanish and then translate it into English in order to make his first film shot in the latter language.

El Deseo Producciones is the producer of Pedro and his brother Agustín Almodóvar. Photo: The Wish

What else is known about the Almodóvar – Blanchett alliance?

Agustín Almodóvar, Pedro’s brother and partner, He said that a part of the film would be shot in Spain with locations in Andalusia and the Canary Islands, since the stories take place between Texas, Oakland and Mexico.

When the acclaimed director lost the opportunity to acquire the rights, Blanchett, who already wanted to work Almodóvar, acquired the copyright to the book and decided that the Spanish script would be used. A) Yes, Dirty Films will produce for New Republic Pictures in association with El Deseo.

YOU CAN SEE: Cate Blanchett to star in series by Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón for Apple TV +

Blanchett, the unstoppable woman

Double Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, who won her first statuette in 2004 for Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator for Best Supporting Actress and in 2013 she won second for Best Leading Actress for Blue Jasmine by Woody Allen, will be the producer of Almodóvar’s film and is in top form at a professional level. She has been one of the best actresses in the world for several years.

Only in the last months of 2021 did we see her in The Alley of Lost Souls of Guillermo del Toro and Don’t Look Up at Adam McKay. His next film to release in 2022 will be Pinocchio , also directed by Del Toro, to whom he lent his voice, since it is a musical carried out in stop-motion. She will also be the protagonist of the first series of Alfonso Cuaron and hopes to start filming with the Spanish director as soon as possible, which will become the next ‘Almodóvar girl’.

YOU CAN SEE: Cate Blanchett: “Don’t look up it was a surreal experience”