The Lord of the Rings is one of the most successful trilogies in Hollywood history. However, these films are a product of their time, and could hardly be replicated today. This goes beyond technical aspects, as Cate Blanchett, who played Galadriel, has confirmed that She and the rest of the cast were not paid for their performances.

While each actor was paid for their work, Blanchett has revealed that, unlike some films today, None of the actors received any bonus for the success of these films at the box office.. This is what the actress said during an interview for the new Borderlands movie:

“Are you kidding? No. Nobody got paid anything to make that movie. (…) That movie was long before all that [de recibir porcentajes de taquilla]I wanted to work with the guy who made [la película de comedia de terror de 1992] Braindead. Basically, I got free sandwiches. And I got to keep my ears. [de elfa]. “Women are not paid as much as one thinks.”

As we have already mentioned, this is something that no longer happens today. The contracts of the most popular Hollywood actors no longer include only a high salary, but also the promise of receiving a share of the box office profits. This was not a common occurrence at the beginning of the century, when The Lord of the Rings movies were filmed.. In related news, will Viggo Mortensen return for the next Lord of the Rings movie? Likewise, opening scene from season 2 of The Rings of Power.

Author’s Note:

It was normal not to make money from a successful film at that time. Nowadays it is more common, but also to create an atmosphere where the focus is entirely on financial success, so fewer risks are taken, and originality is left aside.

Via: CNN