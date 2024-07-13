When we talk about adaptations, actors usually have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the original material to better understand their characters. In the case of books or comics, this is done in a simple way, but when we talk about video games, this work becomes more complicated. Thus, it is a great surprise to hear that Cate Blanchett bought a PlayStation 5 with the intention of playing Borderlands in order to best prepare for his role in this film.

In a recent interview with Empire, Blanchett revealed that despite not having any technical skills, He set out to buy a PlayStation 5 and play Borderlands with her husbandin order to have a better understanding of the film he will star in. This is what he had to say about it:

“My thumbs can barely control a phone, but I bought a PS5 and we played with each other. The gun-shooting part was really fun.”

In the movie BorderlandsBlanchett will play Lilith. In the games, she is a playable character in Borderlandsa key figure in Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequeland the deuteragonist in Borderlands 3However, in the film he has made a couple of changes to his story. We remind you that the movie of Borderlands will be released on August 9, 2024. In related topics, you can watch the trailer for this film here.

It’s nice to see that the actors are interested in the original work. While I don’t think they’ll play Borderlands Although it may be very effective for her preparation, Blanchett may have already taken the first step towards becoming fully interested in this medium. We can only wait for the film’s release.

Via: Empire