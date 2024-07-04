The Borderlands Movie It’s loaded with talent and famous names, like Jack Black and Kevin Hart, but some might have been surprised to see that Cate Blanchett she is the main character of the story. Why did the actress decide to join this film?

Cate Blanchett’s words on Borderlands

“The strangest proposals are the ones that really pique my interest; the things I never could have imagined,” she explained, continuing: “I also think it might have been a bit of Covid-induced isolation craziness – I was spending a lot of time in the garden using a chainsaw too freely. My husband said to me, ‘This movie could save your life.'”

Cate Blanchett on Borderlands

Blanchett is no stranger to quirky and light-hearted characters, such as Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. In this regard, the director Taika Waititi He has previously stated that the actress agreed to be part of the film because she thought her children would be impressed. Waititi says he, too, would do anything just for his children’s approval.

The actress also explains that she has played Borderlands gamesthough she hardly completed them based on her own words. “My thumbs can barely control a smartphone, but I bought a PS5 and we played together. I wanted to know the limitations of the game and what fans loved about the character. I was really absorbed in that world. Also the cosplayers and makeup tutorials on YouTube.”

Speaking of the film, it has been said that the Borderlands movie is too similar to Guardians of the Galaxy and the director has responded to the criticism.