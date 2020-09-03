The president of the Venice Film Festival jury, Cate Blanchett, this Wednesday. CLAUDIO ONORATI / EFE

In the absence of top-level titles, actress Cate Blanchett dominated the opening day of the Venice Film Festival with her harsh words on managing the health crisis. “I find it strange that the WHO has not been allowed to lead this global challenge,” said the Australian actress, who chairs the official jury for this edition. “We are a rare species. We did not learn from what happened in the first countries to experience the pandemic. I don’t understand why we behave in such an obtuse, fragmented and destructive way, ”Blanchett added. Faced with the palpable fear that is detected in this semi-desert festival and to which one accesses at the point of a gun – those of the temperature controls located at the different entrances to the venue – Blanchett called for “courage” and warned that the time to return to the rooms. “We came out of a monoculture of the streaming which has lasted six months. This is the opportunity to reexamine how this technology changes the way of seeing and making cinema ”, he declared.

The actress, who repeats as president of a great festival after officiating at Cannes in 2018, put the film industry as an example of “resilience”, the buzzword. “Before each project, you must let go of what you thought worked and risk failing. This challenge is in the DNA of our sector. If there is an industry that can come out more resistant and inventive of all this it is the film industry ”, assured Blanchett. The president of the jury was “excited” at the prospect of having “a conversation between adults” after her confinement in the English countryside. “I’ve been talking to pigs and chickens for six months,” he joked. However, her time in Venice will not be her return to theaters: Blanchett has already gone to see Tenet as a family last week. “A pleasant experience,” he said about the return of Christopher Nolan. At home, she preferred to watch independent titles directed by women, such as Shirleyby Josephine Decker, or Zolaby Janicza Bravo, as well as Hayao Miyazaki’s films. An eclectic and non-judgmental selection that sounded like a reminder of her credentials for the position.

Zero edition

Earlier, the directors of seven of the main European festivals had called a joint event, designed to demand political (and financial) support for their activities. Also to leave behind the quarrels of the past. “In recent years there has been an accentuated competition with other festivals, which I find risky and harmful, because it damages the visibility of the films themselves,” acknowledged the director of the Mostra, Alberto Barbera, who this year has agreed to share titles with Toronto or Telluride. “That the spirit of collaboration that has guided us these months can continue in the future,” said Barbera. For his part, the director of the San Sebastian Festival, José Luis Rebordinos, urged to vindicate face-to-face festivals in a world where the last redoubts of socialization are virtualized. “Let’s recover the festivals where people gather. We are going to have to vindicate more and more the fact of touching, kissing and doing things together, “he said.

Meanwhile, the general delegate of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Frémaux, demanded to end with the most unfortunate omens about the future of the seventh art. “Let’s stop talking about the death of cinema. It will be exciting to see how it survives ”, he settled from the Lido. For all of them, Venice is a dress rehearsal. If the experience works, it will be the way to go. If it fails, the festivals will return to the danger zone. “The zero edition” was defined by actress Anna Foglietta, presenter of the opening ceremony, with a drama that could be justified.

Papier-mâché feelings

A pandemic had to occur for Italian cinema to reopen the Venice Film Festival. It had not happened since 2009, perhaps due to the progressive conversion of this event into a launching pad for titles Oscar-winning. The festival dreamed of the new Nanni Moretti, but the director preferred to wait for better times. The task has ended falling on Lacci (Ties), by Daniele Luchetti, responsible for titles such as My brother is an only child or La nostra vita. The film is inspired by the novel Tiesby Domenico Starnone, the Neapolitan writer married to Anita Raja, who the Italian press unmasked in his day as a possible avatar of Elena Ferrante.

In the eighties, a young married couple goes into crisis when he falls in love with a co-worker. Three decades later the two are still together, although with the liability generated by reproaches and half-truths. Far from the interest of the book, a postmodern turn to the classic story of infidelity that started with an exchange of letters between spouses and ended up giving the floor to their children, turned into bitter adults and overloaded with daddy issues, Luchetti’s adaptation is a conventional melodrama that, despite its colorful time jumps, is limited to offering a hackneyed reflection on the family institution and its inherent frustrations, which is weighed down by an artificial manners and full of papier-mâché sentiments.

A handful of moments bordering on the camp –The couple’s fight in a sound studio, which equates its drama to that of a vulgar radio serial– that make it a bit more interesting, although perhaps to their dismay. Luchetti never goes so far as to claim her own artifices or to overcome the most basic gender stereotypes. The film gives more dignity to his thirst for freedom than to her despair, a character always bordering on hysteria played by Alba Rohrwacher, leading a cast that includes Laura Morante or Silvio Orlando, both linked to the cinema by Moretti. The question remains as to what a director like him would have done with this story.

Nor did it convince Mila (Apples), the Greek film that opened the Orizzonti parallel section, where a global pandemic causes sudden amnesia in dozens of individuals. Its protagonist is a man who agrees to participate in a reintegration program that will allow him to give himself a new identity. Directed by Christos Nikou, Yorgos Lanthimos’ former assistant, this study on grief and loss, bounded by its rigid frames, undaunted humor, and studied austerity, may have caused a sensation in times of the Greek New Wave that emerged in the decade pass. Today, with that fashion already in the rearview mirror and the ravages of much more serious epidemics in recent memory, it tastes more like little.