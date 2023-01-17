Cate Blanchett slams ‘patriarchal pyramid’ at the heart of film festivals

Australian actress Cate Blanchett has criticized the “patriarchal pyramid” at the heart of film festivals. About it informs Daily Mail.

In her critically acclaimed Critics’ Choice Awards speech, where she won Best Actress, Blanchett spoke out against patriarchy and called on other actresses to stand in solidarity.

“This is actually the second award of the evening; Julia Roberts previously gave me a bottle of mouthwash. So thank you Julia. I can’t believe I’m here. This is ridiculous. I’d be happy if we just changed the whole damn structure. What kind of patriarchal pyramid is this when one person stands here? Why don’t we just say that there were a lot of female roles that are in agreement and dialogue with each other? And stop televising this race,” Blanchett said.

She noted that all the women on television are doing amazing work that inspires her. The artist thanked her colleagues for this.

The winners of the 28th Critics’ Choice Movie Awards were announced on January 16. Directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Anywhere, All At Once” received four awards in the categories: Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Layout and Best Supporting Actor. Blanchett was recognized for her work in the Tar film.