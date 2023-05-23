“I’m always trying to stop acting,” declared the winner of two Oscar at the Cannes Film Festival during a conversation with Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety’s chief correspondent. “I’ve spent my entire professional life trying to stop acting.”

The 54-year-old Australian is at the prestigious French film festival presenting a new film, “The New Boy”, which also produces Speaking with Wagmeister and her producing partner, Coco Francini, as part of Kering’s Women in Motion talks, Blanchett discussed her work as a producer, which she said “feels (like) an extension to me, of my I work as an actress.”

The star who played Galadriel in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ acknowledged that, although sometimes his work in the cinema “involves being in front of the lens”, “sometimes it is behind (the lens)” where it becomes “a bit too bossy.” During the interview, she pointed out how in a 2020 FX miniseries “Mrs. America” ​​- which is where she and Francini first met and began their production collaboration – they decided as a rule that in all their projects going forward “you must interview a woman and you have to interview a person of color.

“We’ve both had experiences where we’ve walked on set and done the tally and wonder why some days you feel a little alienated and upset,” she said. blanchett. “I realize that I am the only woman in the cast … there are 62 men, and yes, I am the only woman. This ratio is bad,” she also noted. “It’s really blown out of proportion. And it means you’re always laughing at the same jokes. I have a very good sense of humor, but it needs to be changed.” She added: “I’m looking forward to the day when we don’t even have to do interviews about women in film.”

Controversy. Cate with Aswan Reid onstage. Photo: diffusion.

A renegade nun

“The New Boy” is the story of a 9-year-old aboriginal boy (Aswan Reid) who takes refuge in a lost monastery in the middle of Australia run by a renegade nun (Blanchett). In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress recalled that Warwick Thornton wrote the original script 18 years ago, but that the role she plays, Sister Eileen, was originally a man.

“When they showed me the script, I thought I wanted to get involved as a producer. I was very interested in the project, but I said, ‘There’s nothing for me as an actress.’ So they suggested, ‘Unless the priest becomes a nun.'” For Andrew (Husband Upton, an Australian playwright, screenwriter and director) and for me, that opened a door to a whole new world. It allowed us to create a character that really challenged the Catholic Church in a deep way. Warwick was interested in the nature of the relationship between the two nuns and the boy. We also talk about the feeling of confinement in the monastery. If the main character had been a man, viewers would have had much more accurate expectations of the film when they saw the poster: a priest with a child in his arms. But It is not a film about religious institutions. It is a much more metaphorical subject“.

