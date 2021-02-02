Not good news for vacation planning in 2021: Many public holidays in 2021 fall on a day on the weekend. Politicians are now bringing a corona bonus into play.

Hamm – It’s not a good year for employees. In 2021, many holidays will be on a weekend day. That means: more work for the people in Germany. But it doesn’t have to stay that way, writes calf*.

Because from the Politicians are now proposing to make up for the holidays as a corona bonus*. Several parties can gain something from the idea. There is no decision.