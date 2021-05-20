Message interface processor (something similar to the router) of Arpanet, the network through which Creeper circulated Andrew “FastLizard4” Adams

The first computer virus in history lacked the malice that characterizes its descendants: it did not seek to infiltrate secretly as the Trojans later did, nor did it try to encrypt foreign files as computer hijacking programs do more and more. The now fifty-year-old program jumped from one computer to another carrying little more than a greeting: “I am the creeper [en inglés, creeper­]. Catch Me If You Can”.

Creeper – that’s what the infectious agent was called – emerged in 1971 as part of an experiment when the Internet was still ARPANET: a relatively small network of computers connecting academic and state institutions. When it managed to copy itself onto a new computer, it was erased from the old one. We can call virus such a harmless little bug? For Mykko Hypponen, cybersecurity expert and founder of the Malware Museum, there is no debate. “Viruses don’t need to be malicious to be viruses. They just have to replicate. It is true that Creeper was not trying to do anything wrong, but even so it is not a program that you want to have on your computer ”, he explains to EL PAÍS by email.

The ability to self-copy, characteristic of computer worms, is precisely what Bob Thomas, a researcher at BNN Technologies, was trying to put to the test with the experiment that resulted in the primal virus. The concept had already been theorized by the mathematician John von Neumann two decades earlier, when he imagined automata capable of self-reproduction, by building copies of themselves and making that particular progeny inherit their programming. “Creeper forever changed the world of computing. Fifty years later, we are still struggling with self-replicating viruses and worms, ”says Hypponen.

Would we be better off if Thomas had not succeeded in making Neumann’s theory a reality? Would we live in a world where a group of cybercriminals could not put a country’s fuel supply at risk? For Hypponen, the dawn of the era of malicious software was a matter of time. “If Bob Thomas hadn’t written the first worm, someone else would have done it,” says the expert, who was also able to discuss this matter with the Pakistani brothers Amjad Farooq Alvi and Basit Farooq Alvi, creators of Brain.A, the first in 1986. PC virus. “They were convinced that if they hadn’t written it, someone else would have done something very similar soon.”

The good side of the virus?

The strategy of using computer programs capable of self-replicating on a network is not only valid for those who intend to launch a cyberattack, explains by phone Jordi Serra, professor at the UOC’s Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications Studies: it has to do with remote installations. Imagine that in a large company the computer scientist had to sit in front of the computers one by one to install anything. The idea is to be able to spread software in a controlled network ”.

Half a century later and beyond the ability to navigate a network of computers, few more parallels can be drawn between the first virus and today’s malicious software. According to the founder of the Malware Museum, Creeper did not exploit any flaw or vulnerability in the systems it accessed. He was simply loading a copy of himself into a new machine.

Nor did the pioneering computer worm need a more sophisticated strategy. Serra compares what was then the ARPANET and the computers that constituted the nodes of its network with a small mountain town with a hundred inhabitants. “There everyone leaves the door open. The concept of closing it in case someone enters does not exist. At that time ARPANET was the same ”. Who needs security when there is nothing threatening?

Although the Creeper code has not been preserved, it is assumed that it was a fairly simple program given the limited security measures it had to face and the fact that it only had two tasks: to copy itself and to display the message that proved the contagion. “It must have been very simple because the machines of that time were very simple. I suppose that it took advantage of the open ports of the network to be able to communicate between computers, send software and execute it ”, reasons Serra.

However, once the virus spread, it took something capable of neutralizing it. The honor went to Ray Tomlinson, who created the first computer program designed to eliminate visitors like Creeper and named it Reaper. The mission of this protoantivirus, which was implemented in the ARPANET in 1972, was to move around the network, just like its predecessor and, if it found Creeper, delete it. Among Tomlinson’s other great successes is, incidentally, the introduction of the at sign (@) between the identifier and the domain extension of emails.

The little game of cat and mouse starring Creeper and Reaper did not begin to resemble the current scenario – with viruses created to do harm and antivirus designed to anticipate its intentions – until the beginning of the following decade. Luckily or unfortunately, now we all bear the responsibility of locking.

