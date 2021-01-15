The effects of the storm Filomena have led the city of Madrid to consider the possibility of requesting the declaration of the capital as “an area seriously affected by a civil protection emergency” or, as it is more colloquially known, catastrophic zone.

The Law 17/2015, of July 9, the National Civil Protection System collects in the Article 23 of its Chapter V, that the concession of such denomination will be made “by agreement of the Council of Ministers, at the proposal of the Ministers of Finance and Public Administrations and the Interior and, where appropriate, of the heads of the other ministries concerned “.

Therefore, once the request is processed, the Council of Ministers will assess whether there has been personal or material damage “that seriously disrupts the living conditions of a population or if essential public services have been stopped” as a result of the storm Filomena.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska affirmed on Sunday, January 10, that they were studying the situation, but that they understood that “there had not been high public and private damages, but rather an emergency situation where the affected public services were recovering little by little.”

What are the possible aids?

Madrid, along with other localities that have announced that they will request the denomination of “area seriously affected by a civil protection emergency”, such as Toledo or Fuenlabrada, may benefit from various types of aid if finally the Council of Ministers admits your request to be processed.

According to article 24 of the aforementioned legislation, the Council of Ministers may adopt any of the following measures:

a) Financial aid to individuals for damage to habitual residence and basic necessities. b) Compensation to Local Corporations for expenses derived from actions that cannot be postponed. c) Aid to natural or legal persons who have carried out the personal or property benefit. d) Aid for industrial, commercial and service establishments. e) Subsidies for damage to municipal infrastructures, provincial and island road networks. f) Aid for damages in agricultural, livestock, forestry and marine aquaculture productions. g) Opening of preferential loan lines subsidized by the Official Credit Institute.

This means that Madrid could receive aid at a private level, mainly intended to cover damage to homes or essential goods; aid to companies, which also includes damage to agricultural, livestock and forestry operations; tax exemptions, such as the commutation of the Real Estate Tax (IBI) or the exemption of the Personal Income Tax (IRPF); or a moratorium on the payment of Social Security contributions.

How many times has a territory been declared a catastrophic zone?

Since the terminology of “area seriously affected by a civil protection emergency” was adopted in 2015, six times it has been declared. The first time was on December 9, 2016, when the rains and floods affected the provinces of Cádiz, Huelva, Málaga, Castellón, Alicante and Valencia.

As reported Damn.es, 84.4% of the 64 areas declared catastrophic, that is, 54, have been affected by floods or torrential rains. It would be the first time that this designation is granted for snowfall, since the rest was due to fires and hail.

The last time it occurred was September 20, 2019, due to the damage caused by DANA, a rainstorm that caused damage in 21 Spanish provinces.