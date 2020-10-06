Frédérique Vidal, guest of 18.50 franceinfo, October 5, 2020 (FRANCEINFO)

While the reception gauge of universities located in enhanced and maximum alert zones has been reduced by half, Frédérique Vidal, the Minister of Higher Education, invited to franceinfo on Monday, assured that the universities are monitoring the health situation in their establishments. She was responding to the accusations of the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, who described the situation of the Parisian faculties of “catastrophic” : “I think she should call university presidents and the ministry to get the real numbers”.

“I’m a bit ironic, admits Frederique Vidal, because in reality, I believe that what is important is to explain clearly that the heads of establishments and the students are in their immense majority responsible. They know that the more they are, the more we will collectively get out of these difficulties “. Regarding the images of crowded amphis, the minister denounced that we make a reality of “some images that exist”.

Frédérique Vidal recalled that since the beginning of September there has been “26 clusters identified in Île-de-France” and “only one additional” since October 1. “It is 700 students who are concerned, out of nearly 705,000 registered”, which is a sign, according to her, that the situation is good in universities. “I believe that means that all the preparation put in place by the establishments since the start of the school year is bearing fruit and that the heads of establishments are responsible like the students”. “Of course, there were the festive back-to-school events”, conceded Frédérique Vidal who put into perspective: “It is difficult for students who have been deprived of social connection for very long months, but that does not mean that they are oblivious.”

Frédérique Vidal also indicated that significant resources have been put in place upstream to compensate for the impact of the pandemic on lessons: “We have allowed universities to support students with the purchase of computers, 4G keys on the part of the student life contribution that goes to the institutions”. In total, 18 million euros have been granted by the ministry.

franceinfo