From: Helmi Krappitz

The famine in North Korea continues to worsen and causes more and more deaths. BBC reports from local people give an insight into the catastrophic situation.

Pyongyang – In North Korea famine has been raging for a long time, which has cost the lives of many people. The North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un isolating the country from the rest of the world. The borders are closed. The situation continues to deteriorate due to the lack of imports of food and fertilizer for agriculture. The ban on foreign media and contact abroad makes the information situation more difficult. BBC has now published the stories of three people in North Korea with whom they have been in secret contact for several months.

Since the beginning of the corona-Pandemic worsened drastically. The closed borders not only prevent people from entering, but also food and other important imports. In addition, aid organizations and diplomats had to leave the country. With consequences: North Korea has become a black box. Loud BBC there is hunger in the country, brutal raids are the order of the day. There is no chance of escaping the evil.

People in North Korea depend on sideline jobs to survive

“Our food situation has never been so bad,” explains Myong Suk. she is him BBC according to one of many women who, as the main breadwinner, supports the family. Men would not earn enough in the state forced jobs to buy a kilo of rice a day. Families are dependent on women’s illegal sideline jobs to survive. Myong Suk used to sell antibiotics from China. She was caught and is now under guard. And yet she tries to sell North Korean medicine on the black market – with constant fear. She has no choice because they are “on the front lines of life,” she says.

North Korea’s closed borders prevent imports and increase famine. © IMAGO/Office of the North Korean government

Starvation in North Korea: malnutrition in the military too

More and more people are starving in North Korea, sometimes whole families, reports Chan Ho. The famine does not stop at the military either. The son of an acquaintance had been discharged from the military because of malnutrition. His face was suddenly bloated and less than a week later he died as a result. “I can’t sleep when I think of my children who have to live forever in this hopeless hell,” says the North Korean.

It’s no better in the big cities, says Ji Yeon. Often she only eats one meal a day but pretends it was three. She could stand hunger. However, people should not know that she is poor. But recently she hadn’t eaten anything for two days. “I thought I would die in my sleep and not wake up in the morning,” she says. Others are even worse off and there are more beggars. If she sees someone lying on the street, she looks for them – most of them are already dead. Ji Yeon has heard that people take their own lives before starvation does. There is a ruthless mentality in the cities: “Even if people die next door, you only think of yourself. It’s heartless.”

Because everyone Contact abroad for the North Korean population prohibited is, worked BBC with the organization Daily NK together. They have a network of sources in the country. All names have been changed to protect the individuals. (hk)