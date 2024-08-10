The National Peasant Confederation (CNC) in Chihuahua has urgently called for the implementation of catastrophic insurance to protect 1.5 million hectares in the state, stressing that the protection of the Mexican countryside is a matter of national security.

Carlos Manjarrez Domínguez, state leader of the CNC, stressed the need to adopt comprehensive strategies, which include regional food planning, the reduction of production costs through the “Competitive Diesel” program and the implementation of catastrophic insurance.

Manjarrez Domínguez stressed that climate change is generating severe droughts, heavy rains and pests, while economic crises exacerbate the difficulties faced by agricultural producers.

In this context, the Cenecista leader urged the Federal Government to restore the support programs for the countryside and to establish financing schemes with preferential rates, to provide the necessary liquidity to the sector.

During the 2024 State Congress, which brought together producers from all over the state and 26 municipal presidents, the CNC received a visit from the national leader of the CNC, Leticia Barrera.

In a packed auditorium, Carlos Manjarrez highlighted the importance of training producers through comprehensive extension work, promoting the use of advanced technologies in water and nutrient management, as well as encouraging the organization of producers in production, added value and marketing processes.

The Cenecista leader emphasized the need to ensure investment in the 1.5 million hectares of land in Chihuahua through catastrophic insurance. This insurance would guarantee a minimum income to producers in the event of adverse conditions such as torrential rains, droughts, winds, pests or diseases that limit production.

Manjarrez Domínguez criticized the current government, stating that “the Mexican countryside does not need handouts; producers require public policies with a vision of prosperity and development.”

He pointed out that the government has failed in its commitments, mentioning problems such as non-compliance with guaranteed prices, corruption in SEGALMEX and the cancellation of programs and support for the countryside. “The current government does not support the countryside and, consequently, perpetuates poverty, marginalization, migration, underdevelopment and insecurity. Supporting the countryside is crucial for the well-being of all Mexicans,” he added.

At the Cenecista State Congress, Manjarrez also called on the Chamber of Deputies to approve the “Competitive Diesel” initiative. This proposal seeks to reduce production costs by returning to producers the taxes charged for the fuel used in the food production process.

The event included various activities, such as the “La Flor del Campo” beauty contests, oratory and singing. Mauro Parada, from Rural Development, and Mario Mata, from the Central Water Board, were also present.

The mayors of the city of San Juan, José María Cárdenas, and José María Cárdenas were among those who attended.