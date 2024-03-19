Study indicates that acute malnutrition in children aged 6 to 23 months increased from 16.2% to 29.2% from January to February

The IPC (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification) calculated that the highest degree of hunger, called “catastrophic famine”, can reach 1.1 million people in the Gaza Strip from March 16 to July 15, 2024, equivalent to 50% of the local population. The data is in report published on Monday (18.mar.2024). Here's the completein English (PDF – 7 MB).

The previous IPC study, published in December 2023, calculated that 677,000 people, or 30% of the population of the Gaza Strip, would be in the most critical phase of famine between February and March 2024.

The most recent IPC study also estimated that acute malnutrition in children aged 6 months to 23 months increased from 16.2% to 29.2% from January to February this year. “All evidence points to a major acceleration in death and malnutrition”, says the document.

The head of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, said he was prevented from entering the Gaza Strip on Monday (18 March) and called for all crossings to be released.

“This is the highest number of people ever recorded to fall victim to catastrophic famine under the IPC system and double the number just 3 months ago. Previously, Unicef [agência das Nações Unidas para a defesa e promoção dos direitos das crianças] warned that the number of children under 2 years old suffering from acute malnutrition doubled in 1 month. Children are now dying from dehydration and starvation”, he declared when commenting on the study.

The integrated food security classification framework is supported by the UN and brings together civil society organizations from various parts of the world that produce indicators to measure the degree of hunger to which populations are subjected.

The IPC classification ranges from phase 1, when families are able to meet food needs without having to adopt atypical strategies, to phase 5, which is when families face “extreme lack of food”, with critical levels of “acute malnutrition and mortality”.

Between the 2 extremes, there are phases 2 (stress), 3 (crisis) and 4 (emergency). Phase 5 is only reached when at least 20% of the population is acutely food insecure, with about 1 in 3 children severely malnourished and two deaths, or 4 child deaths per 10,000 inhabitants, per day, due to total hunger or diseases associated with malnutrition.

Imminent famine

“Hunger is imminent in northern provinces [da Faixa de Gaza] and is expected to occur anytime from mid-March to May 2024”, says the organization, which calls for an immediate ceasefire to bring food to these people. In the North of the Gaza Strip, the most critical location, the survey estimates that 70% of the population, or 210 thousand people, are at risk of “catastrophic famine”.

The survey reads: “In the northern provinces, in almost 2/3 of households, people went entire days and nights without eating at least 10 times in the last 30 days. In the southern provinces, this applies to 1/3 of households”.

Although the situation is worse in the north, the entire population of Gaza, estimated at 2.3 million, is in crisis (phase 3) of food security, at the very least. “The southern governorates of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis, and Rafah Governorate, are classified in IPC phase 4 (emergency). However, in the worst-case scenario, these provinces face the risk of catastrophic famine [fase 5] until July 2024”, says the study.

Humanitarian help

The IPC publication stated that, before October 7, 500 trucks entered the Gaza Strip per day, 150 of which were transporting food. From October 7th to February 24th, the average was 90 trucks per day, of which only 60 transported food.

“Consequently, virtually all households skip meals every day and adults are reducing their meals so that children can eat”, says the text.

Several countries, such as Brazil, have spoken about the low supply of food to the Palestinian enclave. For Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Israel violates international law by blocking the entry of aid.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, the blockade of humanitarian aid in the current context of hunger and lack of medical supplies in Gaza constitutes a violation of international law”, stated the Brazilian chancellor, adding that “the government of the Prime Minister of Israel [Benjamin Netanyahu] continues to systematically hinder the entry of trucks with humanitarian aid at the borders with Gaza”.

The Israeli government has been pressured by several countries around the world to suspend military actions in the region. The country responds, at the International Court of Justice, for accusations of genocide in Gaza. Presented by South Africa, the complaint was supported by Brazil.

Israel denies accusations of genocide, says it respects international humanitarian law and promises to continue military actions until it completely destroys the military capabilities of the Hamas group.

The land invasion of Rafah, where there are around 1.5 million refugees, could occur at any time, since Israel announced that it approved the plan to enter the city.

With information from Brazil Agency.