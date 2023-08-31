Johannesburg. There are also seven minors among the victims of the Johannesburg tragedy. One baby was only 18 months old. This was confirmed by the spokesman for the emergency services, Robert Mulaudzi, as reported by the BBC. The official toll remains 73 dead and 52 injured after the fire that broke out during the night in a five-story building which, reports the network, had been declared uninhabitable but was probably ‘managed’ by gangs who rent rooms, with dozens of people forced to live in one room to have a roof. “It is a catastrophe for our country, which causes unimaginable pain and suffering to innocent people,” said the leader of the opposition Democratic Alliance party, John Steenhuisen, who asked the authorities to do more to prevent such a tragedy may repeat itself. The appeal is to “unite for better and safer living conditions for all”. Speaking of what happened, Mulaudzi told local media that he had “never seen anything like it”. The displaced are “about 300” and, the authorities assured, “they will be housed in another building owned by the municipality of Johannesburg”. According to news relaunched by the BBC, they are mostly migrants from African countries.

The area where the building is located is a neighborhood of old semi-abandoned buildings illegally occupied by illegal immigrants. Mulaudzi said the death toll could rise: “Every floor is an illegal settlement, and those who were trying to escape were trapped.” Newzroom Afrika newspaper wrote that recognizing the victims will be an incredibly difficult task. The bodies are burned and unrecognizable. The Daily Maverick published a photo with a series of bodies wrapped in blankets and sheets lying on the street. South Africa, one of the continent’s most developed economies, has become a magnet for African immigrants. Official statistics say there are 2.9 million immigrants out of a population of 60 million, but the number could be higher if you consider the number of illegal immigrants. The majority come from neighboring Zimbabwe, but also from Mozambique, Lesotho and Malawi. Migration from more distant countries such as Nigeria, Congo, Somalia and Ethiopia is increasingly numerous.