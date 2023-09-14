Home page World

Helpers are looking for survivors at the sea in Darna. © Yousef Murad/AP/dpa

In Libya, hundreds of thousands were already in need of help before Storm Daniel. There is no centrally responsible body for coordinating this. The catastrophe hits a divided country.

Benghazi – A civil war that has been going on for years in which armed groups are fighting for influence. Two governments fighting for power. Infrastructure measures that have been delayed for a long time, for example to renew dams and bridges.

Conditions in North African Libya were already very poor before the floods, which made parts of the country such as the port city of Darna particularly vulnerable to storm Daniel. According to the administration in eastern Libya, more than 5,000 people died – and the death toll could rise significantly. The most important questions and answers.

Who controls Libya?

A civil war broke out in the desert state after the fall of long-time ruler Muammar al-Gaddafi in 2011. Although the fighting has subsided, political, armed and tribal groups are still vying for influence.

Today the country is effectively divided in two. Prime Minister Osama Hammad sits at the head of the government in the east, where the storm caused particularly great damage. However, he is not internationally recognized as head of government. In addition, General Khalifa Haftar and his self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) have great influence in the east. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbaiba sits in Tripoli in the west. Foreign states such as Turkey, Russia and Egypt are also involved in the conflict.

How did the division affect the situation in the country?

According to the UN, around 820,000 people in Libya were dependent on humanitarian aid even before the storm, including 24,000 children. Because the country and its state institutions are divided, public services such as water, sanitation and electricity as well as education and health care were very poor.

Relief supplies from the THW Technical Relief Organization for Libya are loaded into an Air Force Airbus A400M transport aircraft at Wunstorf Air Base. © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Investments in infrastructure such as roads and bridges have been delayed for years – despite actually high income from the oil business. The lack of a national budget has “seriously disrupted” progress in basic services, wrote the UN Emergency Relief Office (OCHA) in the aid plan for 2022.

What does this situation mean for the victims of the floods?

Due to the division, there is no centrally responsible body for coordinating aid in the event of a disaster that has now occurred. “There is no central administration to manage the teams, accept help and organize volunteers. Everything is chaotic and arbitrary,” says Libyan journalist Mohammed Gurj.

There is a lack of precise information about the type and extent of the damage and what help the victims need on site. This is also why it is difficult for other states and international aid organizations to send suitable aid teams or material to Libya.

Is the Eastern government even willing to accept help?

That’s difficult to judge. What is certain is that the East is under strict control of the security services there. Initially, only representatives of local media who supported Haftar were allowed to travel to Darna, says Mohammed Gurdsch. Journalists from media outlets that are more anti-Haftar were denied access.

Haftar, who is powerful in the east, and his Libyan National Army (LNA) control ports, airports and roads there. Arriving teams and relief supplies will probably also have to be coordinated with them.

So aid supplies are also a political weapon in Libya?

This is what Wolfram Lacher, Libya expert from the Science and Politics Foundation (SWP), fears in an interview with the ZDF “Heute Journal”. The parties to the conflict have been playing a “very cynical game” for years and “profiting from crises,” says Lacher. That is to be expected now. The extent of the disaster is “very closely linked to the political situation in Libya”. dpa