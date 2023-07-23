A few weeks ago Frederic Vasseur had indicated in Budapest and Singapore the tracks that could have made Ferrari appear well and therefore enthusiasts and insiders hoped to see Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz competitive in the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

Reality – evidently different from the simulators – however presented a decidedly red bill for the Reds at the Hungaroring, given that at the end of qualifying the sixth place obtained by Charles Leclerc and the eleventh by Carlos Sainz they do not authorize dreams of glory for the Sunday race. The two Ferraris will start behind Guanyu Zhou’s Alfa Romeo – fifth – and also behind the two McLarens – which have monopolized the second row – which are starting to scare even from a constructors’ point of view (despite their 98-point lead).

The red disappointment in the newspapers

Massimo Calandri on Republic he dedicated the closing of the piece to the Red: “On the show is likely to have a part from supporting Ferrari, which had high hopes and instead did not go beyond the 6th time of Charles Leclerc. Even out of Q3 Carlos Sainz (11th), burned by two thousandths by Alonso and forced into the sixth row. A story that repeats itself with disturbing frequency, and pushes towards future changes”.

Stefano Mancini on The print has explained: “Ferrari confirms the structural limits of the project: more than that does not seem able to go. Leclerc will start from sixth position, surrounded by the Alfa Romeos of Zhou and Bottas, while Sainz is 11th on a circuit where overtaking is a rare commodity. In the gossip on the eve, the Hungaroring was considered a circuit favorable to the Reds, but it didn’t prove to be that. And now McLaren is also an opponent for the constructors’ championship.”

Rather harsh Leo Turrini up Sports newspaper: “And now I leave the fabulous dimension to take care of misery license plate Ferrari. On the eve of the Hungarian trip, the friendly Fred Vasseur had said that the tortuous Hungarian track suited the characteristics of the SF23. Wasted words, iThe response from the track was catastrophic. Sainz didn’t even enter the top 10. While Leclerc was preceded […] even from the Alfa Sauber of the Chinese Zhou. You got it right: the single-seater with the Alfa logo, usually confined to the rear, is ahead of Ferrari. And keep in mind that the Maranello power unit is mounted on the Chinese car. A customer beating the supplier. In short, a disaster without ifs and buts. Leclerc and Sainz have morale under their heels. As they say in jokes (and there is no laughing matter here): hit rock bottom, we started digging“.

Also Fulvio Solms from the pages of Sports Courier he was not merciful: “Ferrari, bitter awakening. “The McLarens flee” – “And nothing: Fantozzi’s wind doesn’t let go of the Ferraris and continues to blow on the Reds, throwing them off balance. All the more sour is the taste of this qualifying because of the optimism which, albeit without the rodomontate of a year ago – one-two announced and not even the podium – had convinced the reds that a pole position was possible and a front row probable. The worst is that Leclerc is crushed into a sandwich of less than excellent quality, the Chinese Zhou in front and Bottas behind. So something will mean, therefore Maranello is unable to put on a good meal, even if it has good ingredients, like the engine”.