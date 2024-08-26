The force of nature is unpredictable, but if it is not devastating, it also allows you to make money. In the sophisticated financial industry, risk hedging is natural disasters They have become an investment vehicle with which to obtain very valuable returns, especially in times of market volatility. Their profitability does not depend at all on the parameters that ordinary investors monitor, such as interest rates or company results, but on the intensity of natural phenomena capable of causing huge losses. These vehicles, known as catastrophe bonds, are making their way into portfolios and allow one to aspire to an annual return of close to 10%.

Those who buy catastrophe bonds are sharing the risk that an insurance company assumes by covering possible losses from a natural disaster, especially hurricanes. That is to say, insurers and reinsurers They cover the losses that these natural disasters inevitably cause every year, and with this mechanism they transfer this risk to investors in exchange for a return. These are not ordinary bonds: in this case, the key is not that a company generates profits or that a state pays its debt, but that the hurricane season is relatively mild or, at least, in line with the estimated devastation.

The investor will receive a return as long as the scenario contemplated by the reinsurer selling the bond is fulfilled, and which establishes a specific intensity and impact for hurricanes – the natural disaster most closely linked to this product. If the phenomenon is more serious than expected, the damage and costs that the insurer must assume will be greater. And it will be in this case that the investor in this catastrophe bond loses money, when the cost of the claims for the insurance company exceeds the predetermined threshold. He will earn it, something that happens in the vast majority of cases, when the impact of the natural disaster has not exceeded what was expected.

According to sources from Mapfre Re (the reinsurance subsidiary of the Spanish company), “the classic example is a hurricane that, for example, affects the east coast of the United States, causing damages for the entire insurance industry of more than X billion dollars. This amount of global damage is certified by an independent and pre-agreed verification agency that, regardless of how the impact is distributed among the insurers, estimates the total aggregate cost of the event for the insurance sector.”

More than 85% of catastrophe bonds cover some type of natural phenomenon that occurs in the United States, followed far behind by those that cover events in Europe or Japan. Thus, these types of bonds are linked to those territories where there are widely recognized damage estimation agencies, and where catastrophe risk modelling tools are also more developed, Mapfre Re adds.

This development in the measurement of the risks of natural phenomena, inevitably imposed by the greater ravages of climate change, is serving to increase the contracting of catastrophe bonds and to encourage their incorporation into investment portfolios.

The independent asset manager Diaphanum offers them to its private clients and recommends allocating between 3% and 5% of the portfolio to this product depending on the risk profile, according to Miguel Ángel García, investment director of the firm. “We incorporate these bonds with the idea of ​​obtaining between 4% and 6% annually, but they are giving a higher return, which is around 10% on average. They offer a linear upward return and reduce the volatility of the portfolio, giving it stability,” García argues.

“Sophisticated, but interesting”

For Manuel Mendívil, investment director and co-CEO of Arcano Capital, “catastrophe bonds are a sophisticated but very interesting product. They add value to any portfolio because they are completely uncorrelated with financial markets. In times of volatility, they don’t even blink.” In a normal hurricane-intensity exercise, such as 2023, “the gain can be 7%,” he explains. “The expectation is not that they will give 15%, but you can aspire to between 6% and 9% per year.”

Catastrophe bonds emerged in the late 1990s and have an attractive track record of performance. Over the past 20 years, according to an analysis by British asset manager Schroders, their annualized return in dollars is 6.3%, with an annual volatility of 3.5%. That is lower than that of high-yield debt or high yieldwhich requires much more risk for a 6.4% return (volatility of 10%). This study, which covers the analysis of the markets from the close of 2001 to October 2022, reveals that the stock market has obtained a higher annual return in that time, of 8.1% but at the cost of greater volatility, of 15.1% per year, and with a lower percentage of positive months, of 66% compared to 89% for catastrophe bonds.

Shock in 2022, record in 2023 and 2024

The worst moment for these bonds was September 2022, when they recorded a loss of 8.7%. Hurricane Ian then hit Florida, becoming one of the most destructive in the history of this state and causing losses of 100 billion dollars, of which only 60% were covered, according to data from Munich Re.

This natural disaster put the reinsurance sector on alert and showed the need for greater risk coverage, which has driven the issuance of more catastrophe bonds. 2023 was a record year for the launch of this type of vehicle, for an amount of 15.6 billion dollars, which is on track to be surpassed by this year’s activity. The launch of catastrophe bonds in 2024 has already exceeded 12 billion dollars in the first half of the year, which raises the size of this market to 46.5 billion dollars, according to data from the reinsurer Swiss Re collected by Bloomberg, which do not include private transactions.

In terms of profitability, this year is also on track to beat the 2023 record, after catastrophe bonds have easily weathered the devastation of Hurricane Beryl in Jamaica this July. Despite the fact that the entire Caribbean island was declared a disaster zone, holders of this type of debt have not suffered losses since the levels necessary for them to contribute to covering these damages, according to the terms of the issue contract, have not been reached. This is good news for investors in a booming product but it has opened a new debate just at the start of the hurricane season in the Caribbean, the moment when some investors in catastrophe bonds temporarily decide to abandon the product. “The price of these bonds usually falls before summer. There are those who stay invested from January to June, leave in the summer and return when the worst of the hurricane season is over,” explains an investor in these products.

Hurricane default clause Hurricanes can also trigger a default on sovereign debt. This is what happened on the island of Grenada, which was hit by Hurricane Beryl in July. The government of Grenada has informed the holders of its $112 million bond that it will suspend interest payments of $12 million over the next year while the island recovers from the impact of the natural disaster. This is the first time that this type of default clause has been triggered due to hurricanes, which Grenada decided to include in its debt issues almost a decade ago. The inclusion of this clause is more feasible in small countries, towards which investors can be somewhat more flexible, according to financial sources. In any case, this scenario of restructuring the debt in the event of a hurricane also entails the payment of a premium and an extra cost for the issuer.

