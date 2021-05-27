Maischberger, in her talk at Baerbock, is asking about the additional income that has been reported. But she also has to comment on security policy and Habeck.

Cologne – Moderator Sandra Maischberger has packed a lot on the slip for her talk in the first: First, she takes the Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock for political cross-examination. Then she lets Karl Lauterbach, as an eternal Corona warning, meet the resolute star violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, who does not save with bitter criticism of the Corona policy. Also: gloomy prognoses for the situation in Belarus and the Ukrainian war regions.

Entrepreneur railed against Baerbock at the “Maischberger” talk: “Catastrophe”

Before Baerbock is allowed to enter the studio stage, there is a lot of green scolding from investor and founder Frank Thelen. After “intensive discussion” with the election manifesto of the Greens, Thelen came to the conclusion: “incompetent”. A Green Chancellor is a “disaster”. His criticism: “Above all, we need new technologies and competent answers – so: How exactly do we implement this?” The Greens lacked clear answers to the all-important question of how we can continue to live with a lot of energy, but without emissions Concepts. Thelen: “We don’t want to go back to the cave.” A “ban party” is not an alternative.

“Maischberger. die week “- these guests discussed with:

In conversation:

Annalena Baerbock (Greens) – Chancellor candidate

– Chancellor candidate Karl Lauterbach (SPD) – Member of the Bundestag

– Member of the Bundestag Anne-Sophie mother – violinist

In the expert group:

Udo Lielischkies – Former head of the ARD studio in Moscow

– Former head of the ARD studio in Moscow Frank Thelen – Founder and investor

– Founder and investor Cerstin Gammelin – Capital correspondent of the Süddeutsche Zeitung

Now the word is with Baerbock. First, Maischberger throws the Greens politician the late-reported additional income – in the amount of 25,000 euros – at the feet. Baerbock gives himself insight: “That was a stupid omission.” And: “I was really annoyed.”

Baerbock admits to Maischberger that he approved the Christmas bonus himself

But that’s not enough for Maischberger. The federal board of the Greens, which includes Baerbock, decided on the Christmas bonus. Maischberger: “So you approved the Christmas bonus yourself.” “Yes,” admits the Green leader, who has been sitting in the Bundestag since 2013 and justifies herself with the words: “Because, unlike others, we, the party leaders, do too are in the Bundestag, do not pay a salary. We also do not take any income from third parties. “

Maischberger switches to the next topic: the CO2 price. Baerbock announces that, against the urging of the Greens, he will stick to a CO2 price of 60 instead of 120 euros per ton: “I come from the village myself, I know what it’s like to commute. People with low incomes must not be overburdened there. ”“ And what about the expansion of motorways? ”Maischberger asked. Baerbock explains that all road projects must be scrutinized and that a traffic turnaround is essential.

Then it comes to foreign and security policy, keyword “refugee crisis” and border protection. The Greens leader advocates a soft stance on immigration: “Borders must always be permeable, otherwise we would have a fortress Europe and that’s exactly what I don’t want.”

Baerbock compares with “maischberger. die woche “Politics with a bicycle:” If you don’t pedal, it will tip over “

With Vladimir Putin and the events in Eastern Europe, however, Baerbock shows a hard edge, especially with regard to Nord Stream 2: “This pipeline thwarted all EU sanctions and is therefore anything but a strict foreign policy,” she says. Baerbock continued: “Therefore I think it is very wrong and would also tell the Kremlin that very clearly.” In this context, she also refers to the US’s negative stance on the gas pipeline.

Baerboch expresses himself more cautiously on the subject of Ukraine. She argues diplomatically when she says that, according to the OSCE agreements, Kiev must also be able to work in the crisis areas. If necessary with the help of the EU. This includes sending material that can be used by the military for air defense and mine clearance.

What is the current mood at the top duo Habeck / Baerbock? Maischberger added a few words afterwards in her talk: “You have the feeling that you are the dominant part.” And: “Is that the ruthlessness that you need to keep the other person from being a candidate for Chancellor?” She also wants to know: “ Did you pull the women’s card? ”Baerbock largely ignores such provocations and questions and instead repeats the mantra that has been sung since the announcement of the candidacy: It was decided together. Confidential remains confidential. And later adds at another point: Society and politics are like a bicycle: “If you don’t pedal, it will tip over!”

Forced confession from prison in Belarus: As with Stalin

Maischberger is now focusing on Belarus. The former Moscow correspondent Udo Lielischkies makes it clear: “Lukashenko’s declaration is completely untrustworthy.” Hamas, the ruler Alexander Lukashenko had foisted the alleged bomb threat, which is why the Ryanair plane was forced to land in Belarus, has denied it. The blackmailed statement by the imprisoned young journalist was “scary” and reminded him of “show trials under Stalin”.

Lielischkies: “Nothing good threatens him, that is completely clear.” There are over 400 cases of torture. The journalist: “It’s a pretty brutal state.” SZ-Correspondent Cerstin Gammelin added that the EU was relatively powerless in the situation. “She is faced with the dilemma of getting the journalist free, but does not want to take the whole country hostage either.” Sanctions would primarily hit the population, who would be even more isolated as a result.

Lauterbach calls for vaccinations for children from the age of twelve at the Maischberger Talk

In the last thematic block of the show, Karl Lauterbach and Anne-Sophie Mutter meet. The star violinist shows no understanding for the ongoing ban on classical concerts. Mutter refers to studies that calculate the risk of infection in the concert hall at only 0.5 percent. “Much less than in the supermarket,” complains the famous musician. “16 times lower than in an open-plan office.” The violinist is outraged: “There is no scientifically tenable justification for the fact that we have been deprived of our basic right to practice art for 14 months.”

Lauterbach is in favor of vaccinating children from the age of twelve. At that age, the vaccination gives one hundred percent protection against the disease and ninety percent against infection, the SPD politician says. There would have been almost no side effects. “The results couldn’t have been better,” said Lauterbach. A member of the Standing Vaccination Commission recently expressed skepticism about a general vaccination recommendation for children and adolescents.

Conclusion of the “maischberger. the week “talks

The nightly talk show was a bit heavy in my stomach. Many problems – few solutions. Some parents will not like the only positive news about vaccinating children. A little more positive prospects would have done the show good.