The mayors of Catarroja, Lorena Silvent, of Paiporta, Maribel Albalat, and of Benetússer, Eva Sanz, have reiterated the request for the municipalities affected by DANA participate in the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) to develop “a realistic and joint reconstruction plan.”

In this sense, the first councilors of these municipalities have maintained, in a joint statement, that “non-incorporation cannot be justified” in that the dialogue with municipal officials “It is permanent from day one and it works well.” They have explained that the Generalitat has now begun to carry out a series of visits to municipalities “for recovery”but they have criticized that the towns “continue to be in an emergency phase.”

“We do not know what kind of communication the president considers to be working well, if He hasn’t even deigned to call to some of our municipalities to find out how our neighbors are doing and see what is needed”, they have blurted out. Silvent, Albalat and Sanz have criticized that the progress of the works and actions “continues to be slow and there continues to be a lack of coordination”, at the same time who have reproached that they exist “many shortcomings in the institutional response”, which in his opinion “has never been up to par”.

The three municipalities they demanded media to be able to face the task of removing sludge and vehicles from garages and, “after two weeks of insisting, the response of the Provincial Council of Valencia, in charge of hiring the professional companies in charge of removing sludge from garages, has been totally insufficient in all cases.”

“To address the cleaning of more than 270 garages in Paiporta, 170 in Catarroja and 96 garages in Benetússer, not even a dozen units have been allocated. If we had been listened to from the beginning we would have more resources today,” they stated.

For this reason, they have reiterated the request that their municipalities be represented in Cecopi, a “key body in the management of the emergency”, since a month later “the municipalities They are still in an emergency situation. and emergency”. The mayors have demanded an organized plan of actions that allows information to be provided to affected residents.

On the other hand, they have criticized that “poor and disorganized management in the return to classrooms continues to be a complicated and worrying situationespecially in Catarroja”. In the case of Benetússer, they have pointed out that returning to school has led to an execution order, which is why they are demanding more than 250,000 euros from the Department of Education for improper actions by the City Council.

In Paiporta the students resume classes “with a very evident abandonment by the Department of Education and with a lot of confusion for families due to unrealistic resolutions with back-to-school dates.

Decide “without stepping on the ground”

“This is what happens when things are decided without stepping on the ground and verifying the reality that is being experienced in the municipalities,” reproached the mayors, who added that the municipalities “They do not have sufficient resources” to face the reconstruction and recovery of all its infrastructure.

In this regard, they have indicated that the Recovery management “intends that public works of this magnitude be undertaken with the budgets and municipal staff.” In this context, they have disfigured “abandonment” and have demanded from the Generalitat “real supporta joint and coordinated reconstruction plan that necessarily involves having a direct line with Mazon“.

“We need an action plan, with dates, with objectives and, above all, in which it is clear what powers each administration is going to assume and how far can you go to be able to inform to the population about when they will be able to return to some normality,” they have asked.

Finally, they regretted that mobility is “scarce” for the population density that has been affected, since the majority of the population has lost their vehicles and “the shuttle buses do not cover the need for mobility between towns or the number of trips that are expected.”