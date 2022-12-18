The Belgian Justice unleashed on Friday of last week an earthquake in the European Parliament. Six people were arrested, including the Greek MEP Eva Kaili, one of the vice presidents of the institution. She is also her romantic partner and her father.

More than a week later, four, including Kailí, remained in prison accused of corruption, money laundering and belonging to a criminal gang. Investigators believe they have proof that they received hundreds of thousands of euros from Taste to influence decisions of the European Parliament.

At dawn on Friday, December 9, agents from special units of the Belgian Federal Police, undercover, stand guard in front of the home of Eva Kailí, a former television star. Parliamentary immunity protects her home on Rue Wiertz, a few dozen meters from her parliamentary office.

Before nine in the morning, her sentimental partner and father of her baby, the Italian, leaves the house Francesco Giorgio, 35 years old, eight years younger than Kailí. He is a parliamentary adviser and also works for the NGO ‘Fight Impunity’, an organization officially dedicated to fighting impunity for human rights violators.

Giorgi is not only Kaili’s partner, he is for the Belgian Justice one of the key pieces of the corrupt plot that would have accepted payments from the Qatari regime in exchange for benefiting its interests in the European Parliament. The research They have been running since July.

The case, directed by the investigating judge Michel Claise, an expert in financial crime with a reputation for incorruptibility, he is highly sensitive for its political content in affecting the European Parliament and the Qatari regime. From the beginning, it was in the hands of the Central Office for the Suppression of Corruption, a judicial body specialized in financial crimes.

Giorgi leaves home early and is arrested and questioned. He confiscates her cell phone. Within a few hours, the Belgian judicial police launched up to 16 raids and the case jumped to the media. Dozens of agents enter the homes of parliamentary assistants, the offices of the NGO ‘Fight Impunity’ and seal offices in the European Parliament.

One of the targets is the home of Pier Antonio Panzeri, a former Italian MEP and now president of the NGO where Giorgi works. Panzeri was until 2019 the president of the Human Rights Subcommittee of the European Parliament. In his house they find 700,000 euros in cash.

The Belgian Justice believes that this man is at the top of the corrupt plot, who for years would have received money in exchange for political influence. Panzeri, well known in Brussels, also chaired the delegation for relations with the Maghreb countries and was already forced in 2017 to return 83,764 euros after an administrative investigation by OLAF, the European anti-fraud office. He is a member of a political group called ‘Articolo Uno’, a split from the Italian Democratic Party.

Researchers have more goals. Next up is Luca Visentini, newly elected director of the International Trade Union Confederation. The fourth, known for now as Mr. T., is also Italian. In a few hours, by noon on Friday, those four people had already fallen and hundreds of thousands of euros in cash had been seized, as well as computers and cell phones with information about the case.

But the dozens of agents continue to work, visiting dozens of homes of other parliamentary assistants, officials of the European Parliament and people related to them. They look at two Belgian MEPs of Italian origin: Marie Arena and Marc Tarabella.

In the middle of the afternoon, one of the most filmic moments of the police operation takes place. At the gates of the Sofitel, a luxury hotel near the European Parliament, the agents arrest the father of Eva Kaili, who was spending a few days visiting Brussels accompanied by his wife. The usual visit of some parents to their daughter in Brussels has something more. In the suitcase that he carried when leaving the hotel for the airport, Kaili’s father loaded 750,000 euros in wads of 50 and 20 euro bills.

The arrest of the father of kaili loaded with bills makes the parliamentary immunity of the Greek jump through the air before a flagrant crime. The agents then go to his home accompanied by the investigating judge. The raid reverberates throughout Brussels. In the house of the vice-president of the European Parliament they find, according to the story of the economic newspaper L’Echo and the photographs later published by the Prosecutor’s Office, handbags and travel bags full of bills worth hundreds of thousands of euros.

It’s Marc Tarabella’s turn. The Belgian Socialist MEP of Italian origin, who years ago had been a furious critic of the decision to hold the World Cup in Qatar, is now one of its most fervent defenders. His parliamentary aide’s office has already been sealed. The police did not find money at Tarabella’s house, in the town of Anthisnes, but they did take computer equipment and the MEP’s cell phone. In a statement to the newspaper Le Soir, he assures that he has nothing to hide.

Sunday was the day that Justice began to separate the wheat from the chaff. Trade unionist Luca Visentini and Kaili’s father were released on parole. Panzeri, Kaili, his partner and the one now known as ‘Mr. T.’ they were jailed without bail.

His detention can be extended until Thursday, when it will be confirmed or annulled by the court. Other names appear in the account of these three nervous days in the European Parliament, such as the Belgian MEP Marie Arena, the Italian Andrea Cozzolino and the also Italian Alessandra Moretti.

The tip of the iceberg

The Flemish newspaper De Standaard published last Wednesday that the investigation was launched by the Belgian secret services in cooperation with other European secret services. State security in Belgium does not investigate political parties or political officials, but rather the threats against them and collects information on events that may be a threat to the Belgian State, including “interference in legislative processes”.

Last year the investigation began because interference of this nature was detected in political positions by a foreign power. ‘De Standaard’ recounts that the secret services clandestinely visited the house in Brussels of the former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, one of the detainees. There they discovered, but still did not seize, 700,000 euros in cash. They were on the right track.

This information caused the secret services to declassify a part of their investigation and send it to Justice on July 22 of this year. The Flemish newspaper reports that the secret services have been monitoring various MEPs for more than a year in cooperation with the secret services of five other European countries. Much of his research remains classified matter.

Bribe for what?

The issue that would most interest Qatar, which has already been signed but whose parliamentary ratification had not yet been launched, is an “open skies” agreement. It allows Qatar Airways to make air connections within Europe as if it were a European airline. It also makes it easy for you to make connections between Europe and Asia, a highly lucrative market.

In return, Qatar allows the same to European airlines. They protested when it was signed and pressured MEPs to reject it. They allege, among other things, that Qatar only has one airport (so it is impossible to make internal connections) and that the agreement is unbalanced and goes against the interests of the European aviation sector. When it was signed, in October 2021, the European Commission said it opened up “opportunities for both parties.”

IDAFE MARTIN PEREZ

FOR THE TIME

BRUSSELS