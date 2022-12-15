The Italian Francesco Giorgi, sentimental partner of the former vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, He has confessed his involvement in the bribery scheme in the European Parliament (EP) that affects Qatar and Moroccoknown as ‘Catargate’, and has pointed out several implicatedas reported on Thursday by the Belgian newspaper Le Soir.

Giorgi, 35 years old and father of a two-year-old girl with Kaili, 44, admitted his guilt before the police and before the investigating judge in the interrogations to which he has been subjected by the Belgian authorities in the scandal that broke out last Friday.

The parliamentary assistant, whom the judge decided this Wednesday to keep in preventive detention, has pointed to the former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzieri as the mastermind of the plotfrom whom the police confiscated 700,000 euros at his home and who is also accused and is in provisional detention.

Panzieri’s wife and daughter have been detained in Italy and Belgium has requested their surrender.

The young Italian has also accused two other Social Democratic MEPs: the Belgian Marc Tarabella, whose address had already been searched by the authorities in the framework of the investigation, but who was at large; and the Italian Andrea Cozzolino, for whom Giorgi worked as an assistant.

Kaili, meanwhile, is in pretrial detention and his hearing is scheduled before the judge on the 22nd, after not being able to appear this Wednesday due to a strike by civil servants.

In the records, the police found hundreds of thousands of euros in cash at the home of Kaili and Giorgi, with whom he has had a relationship for five years.

The agents also surprised Kaili’s father leaving a Brussels hotel with bags of money.a circumstance that allowed them to act despite the parliamentary immunity of Greek politics, understanding that they were committing a flagrant crime.

Le Soir, the newspaper that together with Kanack gave the scoop on the scandal, adds that Giorgi did not accuse the Belgian MEP Maria Arena, who has not yet been reached by the police operation but who has made public that one of her assistants in the Eurochamber is also accused in the plot.

The new data revealed by that newspaper increasingly points to Morocco, not just Qatar, as the origin of the bribes. He specifically points to the Moroccan ambassador to Poland, Abderrahim Atmoun, and two Moroccan secret service agents whom he does not identify.

EFE