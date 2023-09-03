Of Leonardo Mastropasqua

In the absence of particular symptoms, an eye examination must be performed at least once a year after the age of 60 to avoid more complex surgery for the patient

My 82-year-old father-in-law had cataract surgery and the doctors said the surgery was a bit difficult because he waited too long. What are the criteria for establishing that the time has come to rely on the surgeon?

He answers Leonardo Mastropasqua, director of the Ophthalmological Clinic and National Center. High technology, University of Chieti-Pescara (GO TO THE FORUM)

The crystalline lens is a clear lens that is used to focus images on the retina. Cataract is the loss of transparency of the lens that occurs with advancing age. The cataract It is to date the most performed surgery in the world and a further increase is expected in the coming years, linked to the increase in the average survival age. Cataract symptoms they begin with a change in refraction (the process of forming an image on the retina), linked to the modification of the transparency of the lens. See also Medicines that cannot be found in pharmacies, because they are more and more: what to know and some tips

The patient does not always notice these variations except at dusk, reporting a disturbance in the quality of vision especially in night driving. therefore necessary, even in the absence of particular symptoms, perform an eye examination at least once a year after the age of 60 to avoid more complex surgery for the patient.

The senile cataract Senile cataract, with some exceptions, does not cause a sudden worsening of visus (visual acuity, or the eye’s ability to perceive even the finest details of observed objects) or painful symptoms. therefore it is essential that the doctor indicates to the patient the right surgical timing to take full advantage of the most modern minimally invasive technology and intervene when the patient complains of a reduced quality of vision and life.

Operate on an excessively advanced cataract due to a lens that is too hard and opaque it could lead to greater surgical risks, possible damage to the cornea (loss of endothelial cells) and increased inflammation of the ocular tissues, slowing down or in some cases minimizing the visual recovery that the patient usually expects after this surgery. See also Fede (AZ): "New therapy for Lupus is a big step forward for patients"

Complex cases Such complex cases need to be carefully evaluated and discussed already in the pre-operative phase to establish the appropriate surgical strategies. In case of particular cataractsas in the presence of corneas with few endothelial cells, subluxated lenses, posterior polar cataracts or white cataracts, a surgery with Femtolaser (Femtocataract), an extremely advanced technique. Ladvanced technology intraocular bodiesquick and painless surgery, post-operative visual well-being is what modern ophthalmology must pursue through correct prevention and information.