A gift but also a “concrete support” for the victims of the Cutro massacre. The Catanzaro will take the field on Monday against Crotone with a special kit in memory of the unfortunate people who suffered the tragedy.

On the club’s official and social profiles, here is the announcement with the words of the club’s general manager Diego Foresti: “Together with the owners who are always attentive to social issues, we thought that the drama of the migrants who died a few tens of kilometers from Catanzaro and Crotone should be remembered during a game which, even if it is felt, cannot make us forget what happened just a few days ago. It was thus decided, also thanks to the contribution of our technical sponsor, to take the field with a special jersey, with different colors from the usual ones, on which the date of the match is imprinted while the wording ” Be Real Fair Play”.