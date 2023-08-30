Catanzaro – The Spice of Massimiliano Alvini returns to the field a week and a half after the last time. Then, on the first day of Serie B, it was in the north against Sudtirol. Today he is in the south, in the home of the newly promoted Catanzaro. The goal is to return from Calabria with three points, useful for moving a ranking still burdened by X and Y, as the eagle coach defined them in the press conference, and not detach from the queens of the class.

Alvini without only Wisniewski and Reca, presents the usual 4-3-3. Three changes compared to the eleven that started the Drusus challenge. Simone Bastoni, without the captain’s armband, replaces Reca on the left out. Rachid Kouda and Francesco Cassata, on the other hand, take the place of Tio Cipot and Szymon Zurkowski. Together with them, eight of them touch the second seasonal presence in the league. Dragowski is in goal. In defense Amian, Muhl and Nikolaou. While Bandinelli and Salvatore Esposito move in midfield. Lastly, the attacking line entrusted to the qualities of Luca Moro, star performer on the first day with two goals, and Mirko Antonucci.

In a packed “Ceravolo”, Vivarini confirms the 4-4-2 already seen against Ternana. Fulignati defends the yellow and red goalposts. Scognamilo and Brighenti are the central defense. With them, Krajnc on the left and the ex Mario Situm on the right. Sounas, Ghion, Pontisso and Vandeputte move in the midfield line. In front of space another ex like Pietro Iemmello, assisted by Biasci.