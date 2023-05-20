Kicking the pregnant underage partner to make her have an abortion. This is the accusation against a 20-year-old Moroccan arrested by the Catanzaro carabinieri for abuse in the family and an attempted abortion.

The military intervened on the evening of May 16 when the pregnant girl showed up in tears at the Pugliese Ciaccio Hospital, telling of having had a heated argument with her 20-year-old partner and father of the unborn child, precisely because of the boy’s opposition to pregnancy. At the height of the quarrel – the young woman had reported – he had kicked her on different parts of her body.

The minor was discharged with a 21-day prognosis and taken to a protected facility.

The carabinieri, in addition to receiving the victim’s complaint, collected various elements in support of the statements made by the girl such that the prosecutor requested and obtained from the magistrate the issue of a precautionary measure of house arrest against the 20-year-old.